Zero Dark Thirty Mode Activated: Joe Burrow Exits Social Media for Duration of Training Camp

The star quarterback doesn't plan on using social media over the next few weeks.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow plans to not only make a full recovery from the devastating left knee injury he suffered last season, but he's hoping to be a much better player.

The 24-year-old refined his throwing mechanics, got stronger and changed his diet in the offseason. He's also taking a break from something most of us (including myself) use on a daily basis.

Burrow deleted social media off of his phone. He doesn't plan to use it for [at least] the duration of training camp.

"Just too many distractions during camp. I don't want to have all those distractions right now," Burrow said. "I just want to focus on football, focus on being around the guys, focus on the job at hand."

Burrow's focus is one of his best qualities. His teammates, coaches and even ownership have noticed how goal oriented and dialed-in he is when it comes to football.

"He’s extraordinary. He’s won over everybody on this team, me included," Bengals owner Mike Brown said this week. "He does it with his intensity. He focuses of learning his responsibilities, carrying them out in a way that other players see and want to emulate. "He’s got unique intensity. I would say Drew Brees had that, for example. They just zero in what they’re doing. And you can say the same for that old quarterback at Tampa, what’s his name, Brady? I’m not equating Joe to those guys because those guys have gone through long, successful careers, but he does have one thing they have, and that is unusual focus and intensity."

Burrow is focused on winning games this season. He got a taste of how difficult it was last year. He's hoping for a different result in 2021.

