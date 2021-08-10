Duke Tobin on Jackson Carman: 'He's Gotta Get Himself in Peak Shape'

The Bengals' second-round pick is off to a slow start in training camp.

CINCINNATI — When the Bengals selected Jackson Carman in the second-round (46th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft, they thought he was going to compete and potentially win a starting job right away.

"He's gonna come in and compete for a starting job," offensive line coach Frank Pollack said on draft night.

Things haven't gone as planned. Carman is listed as the third-string right guard on the Bengals' first official depth chart.

Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin discussed the state of the team with Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham on Tuesday morning. He thinks Carman needs to get in better shape, but believes he could play his way into a starting job over the next few weeks.

"We'll see how he plays this preseason. He's going to get a lot of work," Tobin said. "He's gotta get himself in peak shape, which I think he's working his way into that. What we see are the traits that we like in him. He's big, he's powerful, he's athletic, he can move people when he comes off and he's still learning the nuances of playing inside."

For more on the Bengals, including the latest news from training camp, subscribe to our YouTube Channel

It's no secret that the Bengals were unhappy with the shape Carman was in when he reported for training camp last month. It's another hurdle he has to clear as he not only makes the transition to the NFL, but also learns how to play guard after being a tackle at Clemson.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest training camp news, including exclusive interviews, highlights and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Duke Tobin Not Concerned About Ja'Marr Chase Despite Talk of Slow Start

Ricardo Allen: Joe Burrow Reminds Me of Matt Ryan

Bengals Depth Chart Instant Reaction: Jordan Starting, Carman on 3rd Team

LOOK: Bengals Release First Official Depth Chart of 2021

Auden Tate is off to an Impressive Start

Zac Taylor Offers Up Big-Time Praise for D'Ante Smith

Joe Burrow Won't Play in Bengals' First Preseason Game

Joe Burrow Keeping Expectations in Check as Recovery Continues

Joe Mixon Bullish on Bengals' Offense: "Everybody Should Be Excited"

A look at Frank Pollack's Wide Zone Scheme and How it Will Impact Joe Mixon

The Bengals Don't Seem Worried About Their Lack of Depth at Offensive Tackle

Watch: Highlights From Wednesday's Practice Include Battle in the Trenches

Vonn Bell Praises Bengals' Defense, Likes What He's Seen From Ja'Marr Chase

Watch: Joe Burrow Connects With Ja'Marr Chase Deep Downfield

Mike Hilton Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Jessie Bates

Camp Notes: Joe Burrow and the Offense Continues to Struggle

Watch Practice Highlights of Jessie Bates, Ja'Marr Chase and More

Trae Waynes, Fred Johnson Dealing With Injuries

Ja'Marr Chase Impressing Coaches and Teammates With His Football Intelligence

Bengals Legend: Joe Burrow is "Better Than I Ever Was"

A.J. Green Off to an Impressive Start for the Arizona Cardinals

Watch: Video Breakdown from Bengals Training Camp

Watch Highlights from Day 4 of Bengals Training Camp

Veteran Offensive Linemen Have Early Training Camp Lead in Battle for Starting Job

Watch Highlights from Day 3 of Bengals Training Camp

Film Breakdown: Why Ja'Marr Chase Has a Chance to be Special

Jessie Bates "Super Eager" to Agree to Contract Extension With Bengals

Joe Burrow Wants to Play in Preseason Games

Zero Dark Thirty: Joe Burrow Exits Social Media For Duration of Training Camp

Day One: Three Observations From Bengals Training Camp Practice

Will Jackson Carman Start For the Bengals in Week 1?

The Bengals Should Be Interested in Disgruntled Cornerback Xavien Howard

Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"

A Breakdown of the Bengals Toughest Games on the 2021 Schedule

Three Down Look: Bengals Defense Under Pressure to Create Pressure

Joe Burrow Fully Cleared, But Don't Expect to See Him in the Preseason

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Makes Amazing One-Handed Catch

Ken Anderson Has Big-Time Praise for Joe Burrow

Sam Hubbard on Joe Burrow: "Nobody is Working Harder"

DJ Reader, Trey Hopkins and Joe Burrow Get Good News

Film Breakdown: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly for Left Tackle Jonah Williams

Bengals Pass Blocking Expected to be Much Improved This Season

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Vonn Bell's First Season in Stripes

Mike Brown Praises NFL Legend: 'The Greatest QB I Ever Saw Play'

Former NFL Scout Believes Chase and Burrow Will Have Huge Season

Film Breakdown: DJ Reader Should Be an Impact Player for the Bengals

Join the Faces of Who Dey Nation for Thursday Night Football

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook