Joe Burrow Wants to Play in Preseason Games: 'I Just Want to Get Hit Once or Twice'

The 24-year-old is hoping to suit up in the preseason.

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is back. The start quarterback is fully cleared and he's hoping to play in at least one preseason game.

"I’d like to get out there and feel the rush at least a couple of times," Burrow said Wednesday. "Don’t have to play the full game but I would like to get out there a little bit. We’ll have that discussion with Zac (Taylor) and ownership."

The 24-year-old may want to suit up, but don't expect head coach Zac Taylor or Bengals owner Mike Brown to sign off on that anytime soon.

"That’s a hard injury to rebound from, an ACL," Brown said earlier this week. "He’ll still be going through some of that. We probably aren’t going to put him out there until we get to the season because we don’t want to risk anything with him."

Burrow took snaps under center, he handed the ball off and threw all over the field during Wednesday's practice. If he isn't officially 100%, he's close to hitting that mark following a devastating knee injury that ended his rookie season premarturely.

The debate about the preseason is going to continue over the next few weeks. Is the risk worth the reward?

That's a question that Brown, Taylor and even Burrow have to ask themselves before making a final decision. Although it sounds like the star quarterback has already made up his mind.

"I just want to hit once or twice before I go out there," Burrow said. "That’s kind of the way it’s always been for me. It doesn’t really feel like football till you get hit a little bit. That’s how it’s been for me since eighth grade. In scrimmages, I was always lobbying to be live. That’s how it’s always been. It’s just what I need to feel ready for Week 1."

The Bengals' first preseason game is Aug. 14 in Tampa Bay. They go to Washington on Aug. 20 and finish with the Dolphins on Aug. 29.

