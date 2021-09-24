Game Predictions: All Bengals Staff Gives Picks for Sunday's Game Against Steelers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to bounce back from their Week 2 loss against the Bears. It'll be easier said than done this Sunday in in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers are favored by three points according to the SI SportsBook.

The Bengals haven't won in Pittsburgh since 2015. Head coach Zac Taylor is looking for his first AFC North road win. He's 1-15-1 on the road since the Bengals hired him in 2019.

The team at All Bengals made our predictions for Sunday's matchup. Check them out below!

Elise Jesse, AllBengals Insider

Season Record: 0-2

This week could be brutal for the Bengals as they head to Pittsburgh for another road test. Anyone who has paid the slightest bit of attention to this rivalry knows that Heinz Field has been and will be a hostile environment for the guys in stripes.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has not won at Heinz Field in two attempts. His offense has been outscored 96-50 in four games against the Steelers.

I would love to see Tyler Boyd earn his first win in his hometown and I do expect him to have a great game in front of friends and family, but I do not think it happens this week.

Prediction: Steelers 24, Bengals 14

Russ Heltman, AllBengals Contributor

Season Record: 1-1

The Fulcrum Game.

That's what the trip to Heinz Field represents this century for the Bengals. Every time they've won in Pittsburgh since 2000, they ended up with a winning record and four of those five seasons resulted in an AFC North title.

The season turns on this game, and the Bengals will continue leaning on their top-10 defense to make plays and set the team up for victory. The Steelers' offensive line is a mess, hampering their flexibility while leaving Ben Roethlisberger in the line of fire. A healthy Bengals' secondary leads to plenty of time for the front seven to get home.

These teams mirror each other in eery ways this season. The Steelers' glaring protection issues will lead to multiple turnovers, short fields for Joe Burrow, and an ugly victory for the Bengals.

Prediction: Bengals 17, Steelers 13

Nicole Zembrodt, AllBengals Contributor

Season Record: 1-1

Injuries or not, this game is about getting over the mental hurdle for the Bengals. A lot of emotions go into this game. They're rivals, plus the aftermath from Vonn Bell's hit on JuJu "Tik-Tok Star" Smith-Schuster and Mike Hilton's return to Pittsburgh.

The offense faces one of the best front-sevens in the league this week. T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, and the Steelers defense will bring blitz and pressure looks all game. If Burrow is given time to throw, he could take advantage of a secondary that has struggled thus far in the season.

The game will be close, but not close enough to escape Heinz Field with a win. Cincinnati falls to 1-2.

Prediction: Steelers 21, Bengals 20

Blake Jewell, AllBengals Contributor

Season Record: 0-2

I think the Bengals defense matches up well against the Steelers offense. Their front four on defense should be able to put pressure on Roethlisberger. On the offensive side, the Bengals should push the ball downfield more against a banged up Steelers defense. I'll take Cincinnati on the road.

Prediction: Bengals 24, Steelers 10

Mike Santagata, AllBengals Film Analyst

Season Record: 0-2

This game could very well come down to which team has the most luck injury wise. Trae Waynes and Tee Higgins are both doubtful for Sunday's game. Pittsburgh has more key contributors listed as injured with T.J. Watt, Joe Haden, Alex Highsmith, Devin Bush, and Diontae Johnson.

Watt, Haden and Bush are expected to play.

Other than the injuries, this game is a big test for Taylor who has not won a road game within the division. In fact the only road game the Bengals have won was Houston last year. Taylor's teams have been outscored 63-13 in two games at Heinz Field.

Despite all of this, I think this game will be close. This Bengals team looks to be by far the best one under Taylor and the Steelers are not the same team they've been in recent seasons. I think we are heading to a low scoring slug fest between two offenses still finding their way. In what is really a coin flip game, I am picking the Steelers

Prediction: Steelers 17, Bengals 14

James Rapien, AllBengals Publisher

Season Record: 0-2

Can Taylor win on the road? Until he proves it, it's hard to pick the Bengals in a matchup like this one. This team had no business losing in Chicago and they laid an egg. Beating the Steelers would make up for the loss, but why should anyone believe a head coach with a 1-15-1 road record is going to get it right on Sunday?

The Bengals have the talent to not only compete—but to win—even if Waynes, Higgins and Xavier Su'a-Filo are out, but they have to prove it. They'll play better than they did last week, but come up short in Pittsburgh.

Prediction: Steelers 23, Bengals 20

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more with the season opener just a few days away!



You May Also Like:

Tee Higgins and Trae Waynes Are Both "Doubtful for Sunday's Game

Joe Burrow on Hits: "It is What it is"

Watch: Trae Waynes, Tee Higgins and Xavier Su'a-Filo Work Out at Practice

Film Breakdown: A Look at Passing Concepts the Bengals Should Utilize

Zac Taylor Betting Favorite to be First NFL Head Coach Fired This Season

Injury Updates: Tee Higgins, Xavier Su'a-Filo and Trae Waynes

Bengals Rookie Ja'Marr Chase Off to Record-Setting Start This Season

Zac Taylor Worried About Sacks, Not Hits That Joe Burrow is Taking

Bengals Add Familiar Face in Offensive Line Room

Trae Waynes Working Out, Hoping to Return From Injured Hamstring

Bengals Open as Underdogs to Steelers in Week 3

Dave Lapham Weighs in on the State of the Offensive Line

Three Down Look: Bengals Flop Against Bears in Windy City

Randy Moss Says He's Still Got it: 'I'll Score a Touchdown on These Fools"

T.J. Watt Could Play Against Bengals Despite Groin Injury

Four Takeaways From the Bengals' Loss to the Bears

Snap Count Breakdown From Cincinnati's 20-17 Loss to Chicago

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Offer Solution to Struggles on Offense

Joe Mixon Vows to be Better Following Loss to Bears

Winners and Losers from the Bengals' 20-17 Loss to Chicago

Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Bears 20-17

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook