Bengals Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Has Record-Setting Start to NFL Career

He did something no one has done since 1976.

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase might not be favored to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, but he's off to about as good of a start as anyone could've imagined.

The 21-year-old has seven receptions on 11 targets for 155 yards and two touchdowns in two games. He's averaging over 22-yards per catch and set the Bengals record for most receiving yards by a rookie in their debut (101).

Chase had a 50-yard touchdown reception in Week 1 and a 42-yard catch and run for a score in Week 2.

That makes him the first rookie receiver to start his career with back-to-back 40-yard touchdown receptions since Sammy White did it for the Vikings in 1976.

White caught a 47-yard score in Week 1 and followed it up with a 56-yard touchdown in Week 2.

Chase also joins A.J. Green as the only other Bengals player to have a touchdown reception in his first two games. Green didn't score in his third game, which means Chase can break another team record with a touchdown on Sunday against Pittsburgh.

