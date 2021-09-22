Injury Update: The Latest on Tee Higgins, Trae Waynes and Xavier Su'a-Filo

Cincinnati is dealing with some injuries to multiple players.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals could be without some key pieces on both sides of the ball this week against the Steelers.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins won't practice on Wednesday. He got dinged up in last Sunday's loss to the Bears. He's officially "day-to-day" according to Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

Xavier Su'a-Filo (leg) is also out on Wednesday. If he can't start against the Steelers, then rookie Jackson Carman could get his first NFL start at right guard.

Veteran cornerback Trae Waynes (hamstring) is hoping to participate in practice after missing the first two games of the season. It's a rainy Wednesday in Cincinnati, so he might not do much.

The official practice report will be released later this afternoon. We'll have more information when it's revealed.

