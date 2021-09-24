CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and cornerback Trae Waynes practiced on Friday, but they'll be listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Steelers when the official game status report is released on Friday afternoon.

"Those guys have gotten a little bit of work in this week, they'll be doubtful right now," head coach Zac Taylor said. "We'll see how it plays out, how they feel over the next 48 hours and make decisions then."

Higgins is dealing with a shoulder injury and could be out, despite looking like his normal self on Friday during the portion of practice that was open to the media.

The decision about Higgins' game status is about the amount of pain he's feeling in his shoulder and how the second-year receiver handles soreness.

With Waynes, it's about getting him ready to play in an NFL game. He practiced on Thursday and Friday, but a month due to a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, guard Xavier Su'a-Filo missed practice again with a knee issue. He'll also be listed as doubtful, but Higgins and Waynes appear to be farther along than Su'a-Filo. If he is out, Jackson Carman will start at right guard in Pittsburgh.

Waynes and Higgins are expected to play in Week 4 on Thursday Night Football Against the Jaguars if they can't suit up on Sunday against the Steelers.

Taylor could be playing a little bit of gamesmanship with the Steelers. Higgins looked great on the rehab field on Thursday and practiced on Friday. Watch video from Thursday's session below.

