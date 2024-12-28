All Bengals

Look: Former Bengals Great Willie Anderson Makes Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists Group Again

Will this be the year?

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 30, 2006 BENGALS SPORTS Willie Anderson, who challenged the Bengals fans prior to the game, walks off the field with his arm around head coach Marvin Lewis after the win. The Cincinnati Bengals beat the AFC Central Division leading Baltimore Ravens 13-7 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Enquirer/Jeff Swinger Marvinfn 1201 Jpg / Enquirer file / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The greatest right tackle in Bengals history could join Anthony Muñoz and Paul Brown in the Pro Football Hall of Fame next year. Former All-Pro lineman Willie Anderson is among the 15 finalists this cycle.

This is Anderson's fourth straight year making it to the final voting group as he looks to break through into the hall and get enshrined next August.

Anderson played 195 games for Cincinnati with just 36 total penalties and three first-team All-Pro appearances from 2004-06. The committee can choose up to five inductees from the 15-name list and those inductees have to receive at least 80% of the vote.

Check out the full list below:

  • Eric Allen, Cornerback — 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders
  • Jared Allen, Defensive End — 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers
  • Willie Anderson, Tackle — 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens
  • Jahri Evans, Guard — 2006-2016 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers
  • Antonio Gates, Tight End — 2003-2018 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers
  • Torry Holt, Wide Receiver — 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars 
  • Luke Kuechly, Linebacker — 2012-19 Carolina Panthers
  • Eli Manning, Quarterback — 2004-2019 New York Giants
  • Steve Smith Sr., Wide Receiver — 2001-2013 Carolina Panthers, 2014-16 Baltimore Ravens
  • Terrell Suggs, Outside Linebacker/Defensive End — 2003-2018 Baltimore Ravens, 2019 Arizona Cardinals, 2019 Kansas City Chiefs
  • Fred Taylor, Running Back — 1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots
  • Adam Vinatieri, Kicker — 1996-2005 New England Patriots, 2006-2019 Indianapolis Colts
  • Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver — 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts
  • Darren Woodson, Safety — 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys
  • Marshal Yanda, Guard/Tackle — 2007-2019 Baltimore Ravens

Published
