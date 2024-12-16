All Bengals

Watch: Zac Taylor Hands Out Game Balls Following 37-27 Win Over Titans

Cincinnati kept its playoff hopes alive on Sunday.

Russ Heltman

Dec 15, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor yells to his team against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor yells to his team against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals didn't make it look pretty for much of the contest but put together enough winning plays to take out Tennessee 37-27 on Sunday. 

Check out Zac Taylor handing out game balls to some of the team's top performers.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Stars Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Set More NFL Records in Win Over Cowboys

Joe Burrow Shares Update on Injured Knee Following Bengals' Win Over Cowboys

Another Huge Night for Bengals Receiver Ja’Marr Chase Had Him Running Away From More Than Just Dallas Defenders

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Delivers Late Game-Winning TD Then Kicks Down Door Barring a Tee Higgins Return in 2025

Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Lead Bengals Past Cowboys 27-20

One Play in Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to Pittsburgh Steelers Sums Up 2024 Season

Joe Burrow Playing For City And More as Playoff Hopes Fade: 'Still an Exciting Opportunity'

‘They Missed That One’ – Bengals Don’t Hold Tongues on Officiating Mistake in Key Spot

It Took 13 Weeks, But the Reality of Futility Has Finally Forced Its Way Into the Cincinnati Bengals Locker Room

Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Discuss 'Hard to Process' Season From Cincinnati

Geno Stone Discusses Responsibility on Defense After Bye Week

Cincinnati Bengals Should Claim Recently Released Tight End Greg Dulcich

'I'm Gonna Rock Out' - Bengals Rookie Cornerback Josh Newton Fired Up for Starting Opportunity

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase Throws Support Behind Struggling Kicker Evan McPherson

Zac Taylor Updates Orlando Brown Jr., Bengals Injuries Following Bye Week

-----

Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Gameday