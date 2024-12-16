Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 37-27 Win Over Tennessee Titans
NASHVILLE — The Bengals beat the Titans on Sunday, but that didn't mean star quarterback Joe Burrow was all smiles.
The 28-year-old was frustrated after the victory.
“It was just too sloppy," Burrow said bluntly.
Despite the sloppiness, the Bengals are 6-8 after the win. Here are our Week 15 winners and losers:
Winners
Joe Burrow
Burrow completed 26-of-37 passes for 271 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Despite the turnovers, the star quarterback played well. He's thrown for at least three touchdowns in six-straight games.
Chase Brown
Brown finished with 97 rushing yards and one touchdown on Sunday. He also had three receptions for 16 yards and another score. He's playing at an elite level and deserves plenty of praise for bringing stability to the Bengals' backfield and giving them another reliable weapon on offense.
Related: Joe Burrow Frustrated Following Bengals' Win Over Titans
Bengals' Defense
It was far from perfect, but a unit that forced six turnovers deserves its' flowers. Geno Stone had the play of the game, baiting Will Levis into his third interception. Stone returned it for a touchdown that gave Cincinnati a 31-14 lead.
"It was something I saw on film during the week," Stone said. "I’m pretty sure (Kerby) Joseph for the Lions had the same exact pick against them. I saw that during the week. It was something that me and the coaches talked about that it was something I could disguise in Banjo, that’s our coverage we had."
Losers
Will Levis
The Titans quarterback threw three interceptions and lost a fumble before being benched by Brian Callahan. It wouldn't be surprising if he was demoted for the final three games of the season.
Tackling
The Bengals' tackling issues continued on Sunday. It's something that has plagued them all season.
They created chaos, which is great, but they have to do the simple things if they're ever going to be an above average unit.
Jordan Battle
Battle made a bunch of plays, finishing with 10 tackles, but losing the ball on the one-inch line after recovering a fumble and returning it 60 yards. Instead of scoring a touchdown, he lost control of the ball and it took a touchdown off the board.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
One Play in Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to Pittsburgh Steelers Sums Up 2024 Season
Joe Burrow Playing For City And More as Playoff Hopes Fade: 'Still an Exciting Opportunity'
‘They Missed That One’ – Bengals Don’t Hold Tongues on Officiating Mistake in Key Spot
It Took 13 Weeks, But the Reality of Futility Has Finally Forced Its Way Into the Cincinnati Bengals Locker Room
Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Discuss 'Hard to Process' Season From Cincinnati
Geno Stone Discusses Responsibility on Defense After Bye Week
'I'm Gonna Rock Out' - Bengals Rookie Cornerback Josh Newton Fired Up for Starting Opportunity
Cincinnati Bengals Acquire Former Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Isaiah Williams
Stat of the Jay: Bengals Approaching NFL Record for Losses Despite Scoring 30+ Points
Bengals Report Card: Breaking Down Amazing Performances and Gaffes in 35-34 Loss to Ravens
Ja'Marr Chase Makes Statement That Bengals Fans Can Relate to After 35-34 Loss to Ravens
Zac Taylor Updates Joe Burrow's Health Following Ravens Loss
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals’ 35-34 Loss to Baltimore Ravens
Mike Hilton, Logan Wilson Discuss Most Frustrating NFL Season Yet: 'Just Get Ready For Next Week'
-----
Join the 50,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast