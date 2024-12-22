'That M---er F---er Flying Right Now' - Bengals WR Tee Higgins Stunned By What He's Seeing From Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI – After playing together in 57 games and hundreds of practices during the course of five seasons, you would think Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Tee Higgins had seen it all when it comes to quarterback Joe Burrow.
But Sunday afternoon during the team’s 24-6 win against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium, Higgins witnessed something he’d never seen before from his teammate, leaving him astonished.
One quarter later, he saw another jaw-dropping from a distance.
Burrow completed 23 of 30 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns, and he utilized multiple body contortions and nearly every possible arm angle in doing so.
Higgins said he favorite was Burow’s 2-yard touchdown pass to him to cap a 99-yard touchdown drive on the Bengals’ first offensive possession.
“Not because it was my touchdown, but the m--er f--er looked like Superman when he was throwing it,” Higgins said. “I'm calling him Superman from this day forward.”
Even Burrow was impressed with himself after that one.
"That one was crazy," he said. "My brother sent me a picture of it after the game. Might have to post that one."
A few weeks ago, Burrow made headlines when the Hard Knocks camera caught him telling Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase that he bought a $3 million Batmobile.
But Higgins said that caped superhero has been eclipsed.
“Forget the Batmobile. Superman,” Higgins said. “That m--er f--er flying now.”
A few minutes later in the second quarter, Burrow avoided multiple Cleveland rushers to keep the play alive before dumping a no-look pass over his left shoulder to tight end Drew Sample for a 12-yard gain.
“The no-look was crazy. I'm running down the field, and I look back and the m--er f--er was like this,” Higgins said while reenacting Burrow’s throw. “I'm like 'holy sh-t.'”
A few weeks ago against the Pittsburgh Steelers, it was Burrow’s jump pass to Chase for a touchdown that had him shaking his head and laughing after the game, admitting that yeah, that was a first.
Asked what possibly could be next from Burrow, Higgins said, “He might do one of these,” and then pantomimed a leaping, backward pass through his legs.
“You never know. He surprises us every week,” Higgins said.
