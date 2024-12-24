Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Says He's Past Wrist Injury
CINCINNATI – As if 4,000 passing yards and 39 touchdowns isn’t enough evidence, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow confirmed Tuesday he’s past the wrist injury that required offseason surgery.
“I don’t think about it a ton right now,” Burrow said. “I think we’re pretty much past it. There are still arm care and things that I do to help with that, but we’re in a good spot.”
Burrow is still listed with a right wrist designation on every injury report, and for the first three months of the season he fielded numerous questions..
But the topic hadn’t come up since Burrow’s weekly news conference ahead of the Week 13 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he was asked how it would fare in cold weather.
"I don't know. That's a question that remains to be answered," Burrow said. "I haven't experienced a cold weather game with that yet. In the past when I've had injuries, cold weather does affect it, so we'll find out. Maybe I'll have a heater on the sideline or something. I haven't really thought about that yet, but we'll see."
Burrow threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in the 44-38 loss to the Steelers, which had a temperature of 32 degrees at kickoff.
Sunday in the 24-6 win against the Cleveland Browns, it was 33 degrees when Burrow threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns to become the first player in NFL history to post 250+ yards and 3+ touchdowns in seven consecutive games, breaking Tom Brady’s record that was set in New England’s 16-0 season in 2007.
While cold won’t be an issue Saturday with the temperature predicted to hit 61 degrees, weather still could have an impact with an 87 percent chance of rain.
