Bengals QB Joe Burrow Delivers Late Game-Winning TD Then Kicks Down Door Barring a Tee Higgins Return in 2025
Was it a swan song or a harbinger of things to come?
Based on what Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said in his postgame news conference after a 27-20 road victory against the Dallas Cowboys, it sounds like the latter.
And holy smokes, what a stunning surprise that would be.
The night began with Burrow and receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins walking to midfield as game day captains for the first time since they’ve been teammates.
Chase had another huge game with 14 catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner on a 40-yard catch and run with 61 seconds remaining, prompting plenty of talk about his upcoming contract.
But Burrow trumped Chase’s performance and extension pursuit with his comments about Higgins after the game when he was asked about cherishing what could be the waning moments they get to play together with Higgins expected to leave in free agency next season.
“We don't know, but those discussions are ongoing and I'm confident that I think we're gonna be able to do what it takes to bring Tee back,” Burrow said. “I know that I'm gonna do what it takes to get him back, and so is he. We've had those talks. Those are gonna be offseason discussions, but we're excited about that opportunity.”
Asked what gives him that confidence, Burrow simply said “We’ll see.”
It’s not the first time he has made comments like that.
In his season-ending news conference last year, Burrow said something similar.
“I expect Tee to be back,” he said. “I think that’s the sentiment in the locker room. We all want Tee back. We know what kind of player he is, we know what kind of person he is. He’s what being a Bengal is all about. So, like you said, we’ll see. But I think we should have a good opportunity.”
Instead of signing Higgins to an extension, the Bengals used the franchise tag on him.
They could do the same next year, or they could sign both Higgins and Chase to historic extensions.
Is that even possible?
“It’s 100 percent possible," Chase said. "Got to play chess in that situation, but it’s possible.
“I wish I could sign Tee myself and he could be with me for an eternity," Chase added.
While there is a lot to be figured out, Burrow’s postgame comments were and early Christmas present to Bengals fans, most of whom figured Higgins will be in another uniform in 2025.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 47,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI