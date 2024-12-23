Cincinnati Bengals Playoff Picture: Where They Stand After Win Over Cleveland Browns
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Browns on Sunday to improve to 7-8 on the season. The win keeps their playoff hopes alive.
They didn't get much help.
The Colts beat the Titans and the Dolphins beat the 49ers.
That means Cincinnati needs three teams to lose between now and the end of the season.
The Bengals will make the playoffs with wins over the Broncos and Steelers in the final two weeks of the regular season. They also need the Dolphins and Colts to lose a game and the Broncos to lose to the Chiefs in Week 18.
The Dolphins finish the season with road games against the Browns and Jets. Indianapolis ends their season with a road matchup against the Giants and a home game against the Jaguars.
The Bills beat the Patriots on Sunday, which helps the Bengals' cause. Buffalo is just one game behind Kansas City for the No. 1 seed. The Chiefs play the Broncos in Week 18. If that 18 game matters for the Chiefs, then they'll play their starters in a game that the Bengals need Denver to lose.
That means Cincinnati could use a Kansas City loss on Wednesday against Pittsburgh.
