Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

CINCINNATI — The Browns never trailed in Sunday's 41-16 win over the Bengals.

Cincinnati has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season. Here are three thoughts on the loss:

Stars Struggle in Crucial Moments

The Bengals' best players struggled on Sunday. Joe Burrow threw two interceptions, including a pick-six that completely changed the momentum early in the game.

Ja'Marr Chase fumbled and didn't make a couple big plays downfield that he normally makes. Tee Higgins dropped a potential touchdown and didn't win a couple of contested catch opportunities he had.

The Bengals are banking on Burrow. They need Chase to be dominant and Higgins to make a few big plays.

The defense had a similar problem. They didn't force a turnover. Jessie Bates, Sam Hubbard and Logan Wilson missed their fair share of tackles.

Cincinnati is going to struggle to beat anyone when their best players have bad games like they did on Sunday.

They Aren't Who We Thought They Were

Don't look now, but the Bengals' defense has looked eerily similar to the 2020 version that couldn't stop anyone.

Cincinnati missed tackles, gave up explosive plays and struggled for most of Sunday's game.

Nick Chubb ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns. He had multiple runs where he made Bengals' defenders look silly by cutting on a dime or running through arm tackles. His 70-yard touchdown run in the third quarter ended any chance of a potential comeback.

Second-year wide-out Donovan Peoples-Jones beat Eli Apple for a 60-yard touchdown.

This defense looked great in the first seven games and certainly exceeded expectations. It's been a complete 180 over the past two weeks. It's clear that they aren't a top-10 defense.

Protection Problems

Burrow didn't play great, but it was under pressure for most of the game. Some of it had to do with the Bengals trailing by multiple possessions, but it wasn't just the offensive line. Cincinnati struggled to pick up corner blitzes.

Troy Hill finished with three sacks, four quarterback hits and three tackles for loss. No cornerback should post those numbers, but Hill did on Sunday against the Bengals.

“Two sacks came from the (running) backs not being on top of their protection, so we’ll start with that," head coach Zac Taylor said after the game. "That’s usually put upon the offensive line, but it’s really disappointing when those set drives back because we’re not on top of details in protection."

Those details need to be fixed. Burrow was sacked five times and was hit another 12 times. That can't happen, even against a great pass rusher like Myles Garrett on defense.

