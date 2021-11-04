Joe Burrow Has High Hopes for the Bengals' Offense

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is off to a great start this season, especially considering he's coming off of left knee reconstruction surgery.

The second-year signal caller is on pace to throw for 4,706 yards and 43 touchdowns—both of which would be franchise records.

The offense has scored 31 or more points in three-straight games. Despite a stellar start, Burrow isn't satisfied.

There’s always room to improve. We feel like we should go out and score 40 [points] every single week," Burrow said.

The 24-year-old is confident and believes in what the Bengals are doing. He's probably a big reason why the team isn't panicking following an ugly and quite frankly unacceptable loss to the Jets.

Cincinnati can make their Week 8 loss an outlier game if they handle business against Cleveland on Sunday.

"It puts us in a great position through the first half of the season," Zac Taylor said when asked about the potential of beating the Browns on Sunday. "You’d like to have won all the games at this point, but that’s not a reality. This is a really important one to be 3-0 in the division, taken a game from each team we’ve played when we have the opportunity puts us in a really good spot. Winning on Sunday is our focus and being 3-0 in the division is a byproduct of that."

The Bengals topped the 30-point mark in both of their matchups against the Browns last season, but they lost both games. Cleveland has won five of the last six matchups in the Battle of Ohio.

Kickoff is Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Paul Brown Stadium.

