CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a big game against the Ravens this Sunday in Baltimore, but that isn't stopping veteran cornerback Mike Hilton from letting everyone know how he feels about star safety Jessie Bates.

Hilton fielded questions about Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, Le'Veon Bell and the Ravens for over seven minutes on Wednesday afternoon. Then, just as his news conference was ending, Hilton weighed in on Bates' contract situation.

"Extend Jessie Bates," he said. "Put that in there!" he yelled while walking away.

No one asked about Bates or his future. The 24-year-old is in the final year of his rookie contract. He's made it clear that he wants to sign a long-term deal with the Bengals, but the two sides were too far apart in their negotiations during training camp.

"It’s awesome they support their teammates. That’s one glimpse of our locker room," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said of Hilton's comments. "They like playing with each other, they want to continue to play with each other. They’re going to support each other. That’s a positive thing."

Bates is second on the team with 35 tackles, but his coverage abilities, range and leadership are a big reason why the Bengals' defense has been successful this season.

"He has been a tremendous leader for us and a captain. He has always been a mature guy, I got here during his second year and you see him continue to professionally mature," Taylor said. "The game has slowed down for him, he understands his role as a leader, what that means and what that looks like. Jessie has been really fun to watch him continue to evolve as a football player and a leader. He has done a great job for us."

Bates and the Bengals are stuck trying to slow down Jackson and the Ravens on Sunday. Watch Hilton and Taylor's comments in the video below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



You May Also Like:

No, Logan Wilson Didn't Take a Shot at Lamar Jackson

Richard Sherman Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

Former NFL QB Breaks Down Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase Connection

Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Blowout Win in Detroit

Five Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Lions

Joe Burrow Joins Dan Marino in Record Books

Three Down Look: Bengals Beat Lions In Detroit

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Lions

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Lions 34-11

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Big Win Over Lions

Watch: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Warmup

Bengals Announce Inactives For Week 6

Three Keys to Victory: Bengals at Lions

Key Matchups: Breaking Down Bengals at Lions

Week 6: All Bengals Staff Gives Predictions for Sunday's Game in Detroit

Assessing Tre Flowers' Role in the Secondary

Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Offense Has Gotten Off to a Hot Start

Cincinnati Bengals Embrace "The Cart"

Bengals Clear Khalid Kareem, Defensive End Could Bolster Pass Rush

Aaron Rodgers Shares Key Advice With Joe Burrow

Bengals Make Big Leap in Power Rankings Following Loss to Packers

Bengals Place Trae Waynes on Injured Reserve, Sign Two Players to Practice Squad

Ja'Marr Chase on Historical Pace Through Five Games

Packers Impressed With Joe Burrow Following Sunday's Game

Trae Waynes Pulls Hamstring, Status Up in the Air for Week 6

Three Down Look: Bengals Miss Opportunity Against Packers

Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Loss to the Packers

Column: Zac Taylor's Lack of Aggressiveness Costs Bengals

Joe Burrow Was Poked in the Throat During Loss to the Packers

Winners and Losers from the Bengals' 25-22 Loss to the Packers

Bengals Linebacker Jordan Evans Suffers Torn ACL

Joe Burrow Being Taken to Hospital Following Loss to Packers

Postgame Observations: Packers Beat Bengals in Wacky 25-22 Win

Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon and other Bengals' Injuries

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook