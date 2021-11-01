A Snap Count Breakdown From the Bengals' 34-31 Loss to the Jets

CINCINNATI — The Bengals suffered arguably the worst loss of the Zac Taylor era on Sunday. It was a game that most people thought they should win. Instead, the Jets rallied from an 11-point fourth quarter deficit to beat Cincinnati 34-31.

The Bengals' offense struggled to stay on the field and the defense couldn't get stops.

Cincinnati's offense was on the field for just 56 snaps. Meanwhile, the defense was on the field for 84 plays and New York scored on all four of their second half possessions before running the clock out at the end of the game.

The Jets dominated the time of possession, holding onto the ball for 36:20. The Bengals only had possession for 23:40.

Here are some other snap count takeaways from Sunday's loss.

Ja'Marr Chase led all wide receivers in snaps. He was on the field for all but three of Cincinnati's offensive plays. Tyler Boyd (45) and Tee Higgins (43) were second and third, respectively.

No other wide-out played more than seven snaps (Stanley Morgan) on offense with Auden Tate out.

The Bengals' "heavy" package wasn't utilized much on Sunday. Isaiah Prince was on the field for one offensive play.

On defense, Eli Apple, Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell were on the field for all 84 plays. Nickel cornerback Mike Hilton played 79% (66) defensive snaps.

Cincinnati is usually able to rotate defensive linemen to keep their guys fresh, but Trey Hendrickson (65), Larry Ogunjobi (62) and DJ Reader (58) were on the field for more plays than the Bengals ran offensively (56).

The Bengals didn't use three safeties much, with Ricardo Allen on the field for just 11 defensive snaps. Fourth cornerback Darius Phillips was on the field for just one play on defense.

Check out the Bengals' official snap counts and playtime percentages below.

