    • November 4, 2021
    Chidobe Awuzie on Odell Beckham Jr.: 'He's a Great Player in This League'

    The Bengals star cornerback has gone up against Beckham in the past.
    CINCINNATI — It doesn't look like Odell Beckham Jr. will play for the Browns on Sunday against the Bengals. 

    The star wide receiver has been "excused" from practice on each of the past two days. 

    Despite rumblings that Beckham could be waived by the Browns, the Bengals are still preparing to face the three-time Pro Bowler on Sunday. 

    "They have the same elusive guys, so we will see who gets out there on Sunday, obviously pending the Beckham situation," cornerback Chidobe Awuzie said. "Obviously, we have to play them, so in preparation, we are preparing for everybody to be ready and available. But if someone happens not to play, then we study the guy behind him as well. So yeah, you've gotta follow kind of closely."

    Odell Beckham Sr. shared a video on Tuesday that highlighted plays from this season where his son was open, but didn't get the ball or was forced to adjust to an off target throw.

    That's what started the drama and uncertainty between Beckham and the Browns.

    Beckham has 17 receptions for 232 yards this season. He hasn't scored a touchdown and the Browns' offense has struggled in recent weeks.

    Awuzie faced the star wide receiver in 2018 when he was with the Cowboys and Beckham was in New York. He doesn't think Beckham has lost a step.

    "Odell is a great player in this league and a great player in this league for years and coming off the injury, he still looks like he has that same explosiveness," Awuzie said. "Obviously, not getting the same amount of targets. Who knows why, but yeah, definitely still see the athletic ability and the talent still there."

    If Beckham doesn't play on Sunday, then Awuzie will go up against a trio that had success against the Bengals in 2020. A trio of Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Rashard Higgins helped Cleveland beat Cincinnati 37-34 in Week 7 of last season

