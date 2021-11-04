The Bengals star cornerback has gone up against Beckham in the past.

CINCINNATI — It doesn't look like Odell Beckham Jr. will play for the Browns on Sunday against the Bengals.



The star wide receiver has been "excused" from practice on each of the past two days.

Despite rumblings that Beckham could be waived by the Browns, the Bengals are still preparing to face the three-time Pro Bowler on Sunday.

"They have the same elusive guys, so we will see who gets out there on Sunday, obviously pending the Beckham situation," cornerback Chidobe Awuzie said. "Obviously, we have to play them, so in preparation, we are preparing for everybody to be ready and available. But if someone happens not to play, then we study the guy behind him as well. So yeah, you've gotta follow kind of closely."

Odell Beckham Sr. shared a video on Tuesday that highlighted plays from this season where his son was open, but didn't get the ball or was forced to adjust to an off target throw.

That's what started the drama and uncertainty between Beckham and the Browns.

Beckham has 17 receptions for 232 yards this season. He hasn't scored a touchdown and the Browns' offense has struggled in recent weeks.

Awuzie faced the star wide receiver in 2018 when he was with the Cowboys and Beckham was in New York. He doesn't think Beckham has lost a step.

"Odell is a great player in this league and a great player in this league for years and coming off the injury, he still looks like he has that same explosiveness," Awuzie said. "Obviously, not getting the same amount of targets. Who knows why, but yeah, definitely still see the athletic ability and the talent still there."



If Beckham doesn't play on Sunday, then Awuzie will go up against a trio that had success against the Bengals in 2020. A trio of Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Rashard Higgins helped Cleveland beat Cincinnati 37-34 in Week 7 of last season.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Has High Expectations for Bengals Offense

Film Breakdown: How Mike White Destroyed the Bengals' Defense

Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Jets

Bengals Stand Pat at Trade Deadline

Former NFL Official Shares Thoughts on Controversial Penalty

Snap Count Breakdown of the Bengals' Loss to the Jets

Three Down Look: Bengals Collapse in Fourth Quarter Against Jets

Head Referee Explains Controversial Call Against Mike Hilton

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Jets

Zac Taylor Not Happy After Awful Loss to Jets

Postgame Observations: Halloween Nightmare's Are Real Bengals Lose to Jets

Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets

Key Matchups to Watch For in Sunday's Game Against Jets

Khalid Kareem Expected to Return Against Jets

Bengals Game Status Report for Week 8 Released

Rex Ryan Compares Joe Burrow to the GOAT

The Bengals Are 5-2 Because of Their Success in the "Middle 8"

Joe Mixon Praises Jets: "They Got Monsters" on Defense

Trent Dilfer on Joe Burrow: "He just has it."

Film Room: A Closer Look at Chase & Burrow's Success Against Ravens

Bengals Make Leap in Latest Power Rankings

Bengals Workout Linebacker Ahead of Week 8 Matchup Against Jets

Ryan Clark Praises Bengals on SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt

Watch: Jackson Carman Has Block of the Year

Randy Moss 'In Awe' of Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals Not Favored to Win AFC North, Despite Leading Division

Joe Burrow on Bengals: 'This is Who We Are Now'

Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

Ja'Marr Chase Continues to Set Records

Joe Burrow Responds to Joe Montana Comparison

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

Postgame Observations: Bengals Blowout Ravens in Baltimore

Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook