The 24-year-old continues to impress in his second NFL season.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for a career-high 416 yards in Cincinnati's blowout win over Baltimore in Week 7.

The team has received plenty of national attention since the victory. Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer is the latest former quarterback to sing Burrow's praises.

"His intangible talent even exceeds his physical talent. He just has it, that's what most people know it as," Dilfer said on the Ryen Russilo podcast. "He's got the it factor. His teammates, his coaches, the community love him. He's got dude qualities as we talked about and he's got it from a playing standpoint. He's not super flashy, he can do some cool athletic stuff as we know, but he does all the little things, the boring things, the things you don't really think that much about until you see them pay off. He plays the position at a very high level."

Related: Breakdown of Joe Burrow's Stellar Play Against the Ravens

Burrow ranks sixth in the NFL in passing yards (1,956), first in yards-per-attempt (9.2), he's tied for third with 17 passing touchdowns and is fifth in quarterback rating (108.9).

"He's playing it [quarterback] like he's played it for 7, 8, 9 years. Reminds me a lot of Russell (Wilson)," Dilfer said. "Different type of play, obviously very different quarterbacks, but Russell from an early age, early starting you're like 'oh my gosh, he plays this with nuance, he plays this artistically as Steve Young would say. He's gonna be really good. I think Burrow's gonna be a guy we'll be talking about for years."

There are plenty of reasons to be excited about the present and the future of Bengals football and it starts with Burrow.

Listen to Russilo's entire conversation with Dilfer below.

