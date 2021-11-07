Skip to main content
    November 7, 2021
    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Blowout Loss to the Browns

    Cincinnati falls to 5-4 this season.
    The Bengals lost a huge game against their division rival Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Following their bad loss against the Jets last week, Cincinnati's season is now in question. 

    Here are the winners and losers from the ugly loss:

    Winners

    Joe Mixon

    In a game where everything went wrong for the Bengals, Joe Mixon was a bright spot. It should be noted that the running back was finally involved in the passing game against the Browns, and it works. He ran the ball well, scored two touchdowns and was a factor in the passing game. That’s exactly what the Bengals need out of him each and every week.

    Losers

    Joe Burrow

    Burrow struggled against the Browns. It should go without saying that he’s the guy for this team, but bad games will happen sometimes and that was the case on Sunday. It should also be said that his offensive line gives him no help. It should be a top priority to get protection for him, and it should have been a bigger point of emphasis last offseason.

    Lou Anarumo

    The Bengals' defense started the season great, but the last two weeks have been massive let-downs in games that they needed to win. Tackling has been a huge problem for this team, and a lot of that is going to fall on Anarumo’s coaching. If the Bengals want any shot at the playoffs, something has to change soon.

    Zac Taylor

    This game wasn’t just Taylor’s fault, but let's just face the reality of the situations: He is 11-29-1 in his career. He just lost an important divisional game at home following an embarrassing loss to the Jets last week. 

    The Bengals are in year three of the Taylor experiment. Has anyone seen anything that says this is working? Struggling in road games, struggling in one score games, and frankly haven’t been able to look competent in big time situations. 

    Once again, this loss in particular doesn’t fall on Taylor, but it’s past due to question if this hire was a hit or miss, and as his record shows, it’s not looking good. It’s time for this Bengals team to win football games, and the last two weeks show how far behind this team is.

    Bengals Front Office

    The offensive line could've been the headliner, but we’re at the point now where it’s now at the hands of who put together this unit. The Bengals have their franchise quarterback and a great group of weapons. It almost seems like they forgot they need to protect Burrow. If they want to get this offense going in the future, something is going to need to be done about this offensive line. 

    Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Cleveland Browns
