Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ja'Marr Chase Makes Midseason All-Pro Team

    This isn't a surprise.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense has gotten better and better this season, which was expected with Joe Burrow coming off of a brutal left knee injury. 

    They've scored at least 31 points in each of the past three games. Burrow is playing at a high level, partially because of what rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has done during the first eight weeks of the season. 

    He has 38 receptions for 786 yards and seven touchdowns. He's averaging 20.7 yards-per-catch and has completely transformed the Bengals' offense. 

    Chase's stellar play helped him land on Pro Football Focus' midseason All-Pro second team

    Read More

    San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel made the first team. He has more receptions (44) and yards (819) than Chase. 

    The rookie was the only Bengals player mentioned, which not only shows his value, but gives everyone an idea of where this offense and this team can go if Burrow, Jessie Bates and others on the roster have an All-Pro caliber second half of the season. 

    The Bengals host the Browns on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. For more on that matchup, watch the video below. To read PFF's entire article, go here.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Chidobe Awuzie Praises Odell Beckham Jr. Ahead of Sunday's Game

    Joe Burrow Has High Expectations for Bengals Offense

    Film Breakdown: How Mike White Destroyed the Bengals' Defense

    Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Jets

    Bengals Stand Pat at Trade Deadline

    Former NFL Official Shares Thoughts on Controversial Penalty

    Snap Count Breakdown of the Bengals' Loss to the Jets

    Three Down Look: Bengals Collapse in Fourth Quarter Against Jets

    Head Referee Explains Controversial Call Against Mike Hilton

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Jets

    Zac Taylor Not Happy After Awful Loss to Jets

    Postgame Observations: Halloween Nightmare's Are Real Bengals Lose to Jets

    Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets

    Key Matchups to Watch For in Sunday's Game Against Jets

    Khalid Kareem Expected to Return Against Jets

    Bengals Game Status Report for Week 8 Released

    Rex Ryan Compares Joe Burrow to the GOAT

    The Bengals Are 5-2 Because of Their Success in the "Middle 8"

    Joe Mixon Praises Jets: "They Got Monsters" on Defense

    Trent Dilfer on Joe Burrow: "He just has it."

    Film Room: A Closer Look at Chase & Burrow's Success Against Ravens

    Bengals Make Leap in Latest Power Rankings

    Bengals Workout Linebacker Ahead of Week 8 Matchup Against Jets

    Ryan Clark Praises Bengals on SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt

    Watch: Jackson Carman Has Block of the Year

    Randy Moss 'In Awe' of Ja'Marr Chase

    Bengals Not Favored to Win AFC North, Despite Leading Division

    Joe Burrow on Bengals: 'This is Who We Are Now'

    Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Ja'Marr Chase Continues to Set Records

    Joe Burrow Responds to Joe Montana Comparison

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Blowout Ravens in Baltimore

    Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase
    News

    Ja'Marr Chase Makes Midseason All-Pro Team

    just now
    Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) smiles at Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) after a catch during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Only Nine Teams Have Cap Room to Claim Odell Beckham Jr.

    1 hour ago
    Baker mayfield, Joe Burrow
    News

    Week 9 Predictions: All Bengals Staff Gives Picks for Sunday's Game Against Browns

    16 hours ago
    Darius Hodge
    News

    Former Bengals Defensive End Darius Hodge Claimed By Dolphins

    18 hours ago
    Auden tate
    News

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Chris Evans, Cam Sample, Trae Waynes and Auden Tate

    19 hours ago
    Oct 1, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson (11) sign and trade jerseys after the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    It Doesn't Sound Like the Bengals Plan to Add Another Wide Receiver

    20 hours ago
    Joe Burrow, Drew Sample, tee Higgins
    News

    Bengals to Wear New Uniform Combination Against Browns

    Nov 5, 2021
    Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) throws the ball during warmups before the game against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Odell Beckham Jr. Expected to Reduce Base Salary, Which Increases His Chances of Being Claimed

    Nov 5, 2021