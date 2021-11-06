CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense has gotten better and better this season, which was expected with Joe Burrow coming off of a brutal left knee injury.

They've scored at least 31 points in each of the past three games. Burrow is playing at a high level, partially because of what rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has done during the first eight weeks of the season.

He has 38 receptions for 786 yards and seven touchdowns. He's averaging 20.7 yards-per-catch and has completely transformed the Bengals' offense.

Chase's stellar play helped him land on Pro Football Focus' midseason All-Pro second team.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel made the first team. He has more receptions (44) and yards (819) than Chase.

The rookie was the only Bengals player mentioned, which not only shows his value, but gives everyone an idea of where this offense and this team can go if Burrow, Jessie Bates and others on the roster have an All-Pro caliber second half of the season.

The Bengals host the Browns on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. For more on that matchup, watch the video below. To read PFF's entire article, go here.

