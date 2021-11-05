Week 9 Predictions: All Bengals Staff Gives Picks for Sunday's Game Against Browns

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to bounce back this Sunday against the Browns following an ugly loss to the Jets in Week 8.

They're 5-3 on the season and in second place in the AFC North, but they could drop all the way to last place with a loss.

The All Bengals team made our predictions for Sunday's matchup. Check them out below!

Elise Jesse, All Bengals Insider

Season Record: 2-6

The Cincinnati Bengals have some revenge to exact on Cleveland this year after being swept by the Browns in 2020. The team has just one win against this division rival in the Zac Taylor era, and with 2021 being the year of expectations, it's time for Taylor's crew to beat the Brownies and execute well in all three phases of the game.



Cleveland might be full of drama between Odell Beckham Jr., his daddy, and Baker Mayfield, but the team is all business on the ground. They lead the NFL rushing yards per game (161.1). The Browns have also been efficient in stopping the run this season holding opponents to just under 85 yards a game.



Frank Pollack and Joe Mixon will need to formulate a no-fail plan if they want to establish their rushing attack. Cincinnati's defensive line will need to fill the gaps and clog up those running lanes if they don't want to get burned by Nick Chubb and D'Ernest Johnson. I should have learned my lesson by now and I should pick against the Bengals for my record's sake, but Cincinnati does just enough to squeak out a win.

Prediction: Bengals 24, Browns 21

Russ Heltman, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 4-4

The Bengals have answered the bell after each loss this season, and Sunday represents another bounce-back opportunity. The matchup to watch in this one; is a battle of strengths between the Browns rushing attack and the Bengals' defensive line.

According to Football Outsiders, Cincinnati boasts the 10th best-run defense DVOA (-17.5%), while Cleveland is head and shoulders the most efficient rushing attack in the league by rushing DVOA (14.5%). That percentage is 9.1 points higher than Jacksonville in second place. Add up the totals from teams 2-7, and you'll match what Cleveland has pulled off this year—they've been that good.

Yet, DVOA encompasses the full season, and lately, the Browns' protection unit has been heavily injured. Look for DJ Reader—the highest-graded Bengal by Pro Football Focus—and the rest of this front four to control the game and hold down a Cleveland ground attack with fewer teeth.

Joe Burrow tied the Bengals' franchise record last week with his third-straight game tossing three-plus touchdown passes. The second-year player refuses to go 0-3 against Cleveland, tosses three more touchdowns against a team that's allowed the third most aerial scores this year, and the Bengals move to 3-0 in the AFC North.

Prediction: Bengals 34, Browns 20

Nicole Zembrodt, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 4-4

The Jets loss was a clear trap game with Cincinnati being heavily favored. Last year's Bengals would have gone on with their heads down after the defeat, but this team is different. As captains, Joe Mixon, Tyler Boyd, and Jessie Bates addressed the media together while many other players took to social media or used their time with the media this week to emphasize the learning experience and message this team will bounce back.

The Browns are having locker room problems of their own. Cleveland was favored by many to win the AFC North this season, but currently sit at the bottom of the division at 4-4. Their talented roster has been riddled by injury all the while the tension between Beckham and the team surpassed its breaking point.



This is a must-win game for both teams, but the young leadership of this Bengals team wills them to victory.

Prediction: Bengals 24, Browns 17

Blake Jewell, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 4-4

I very rarely call games a “must win” but this weeks matchup against the Browns feels that way. The Bengals loss against the Jets was a big set-back after their massive win over the Ravens a week prior. I think they bounce back in a big way this week by beating the Browns at home to move their record in divisional play this season to 3-0 and get them back on track.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Browns 20

Mike Santagata, All Bengals Film Analyst

Season Record: 3-5

The Battle of Ohio has come to Cincinnati as the 5-3 Bengals square off against the Browns. Fresh off a disappointing loss, the Bengals have to prove they belong in the upper echelon of AFC North teams.

To win, the Bengals need to put points on the board and force Cleveland to keep up. If the Browns can pull the Bengals down into the mud for a low scoring affair, they have a good shot at winning. This game could hinge on the high profile battle of the Browns guards and center against the Bengals group if defensive tackles. If they can slow down Chubb and the run game, they should win.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Browns 24

Lindsay Patterson, All Bengals Reporter

Season Record: 0-0

The Bengals are finally back home after three games on the road. The Browns are battling a lot of injuries and dealing with the Beckham situation. Who knows how much that's impacting the club, but I like the Bengals in this game and it's more about the offense for me.

They are really starting to click putting up 34, 41, and 31 on the road in their past three games. Even Burrow mentioned they left points off the board over the last few weeks. They can't start out slow and it won't be easy going up against this Cleveland defense and pressure from guys like Myles Garrett, but if I had to pick between Mayfield or Burrow, I'm taking No. 9. I see the Bengals going 3-0 in the AFC North before bye week.

Prediction: Bengals 34, Browns 28

James Rapien, All Bengals Publisher

Season Record: 3-5

The All Bengals team doesn't discuss our picks ahead of time. In fact, our writers send them to me discretely and they don't see who everyone else picked until they're posted on the site.

That's what makes this week so interesting. All of us are picking the Bengals to beat the Browns. Cleveland is a talented team and I'm expecting Mayfield to play well.

Unfortunately for the Browns, Burrow out duels his Ohio counterpart and the Bengals top 30 points for the fourth consecutive game.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Browns 27

For more on Sunday's game, watch the video below.

