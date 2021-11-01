CINCINNATI — The Bengals laid an egg in New York on Sunday, losing to the Jets 34-31.

Cincinnati couldn't stop Mike White and the New York offense. The Jets finished with over 500 yards on offense, as White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bengals were trailing 34-31 late in the game when cornerback Mike Hilton was called for unnecessary roughness after tackling Ty Johnson on 3rd-and-11. The Bengals were set to get the ball back. Instead, New York got a fresh set of downs.

Former NFL referee and current CBS Sports Rules Expert Gene Steratore essentially admitted that it was a bad call.

"The defender and offensive player are bracing themselves for contact," Steratore tweeted. "I'm not in favor of having even more reviews, but fouls involving the helmet are very difficult to rule correctly on in real-time. These are safety fouls and could benefit from being reviewable."

Head referee Craig Wrolstad explained the call after the game. Watch the play in real time and read what he said here.

