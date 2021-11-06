Only Nine Teams Have Cap Room to Claim Odell Beckham Jr.
CINCINNATI — The Bengals face the Browns on Sunday in what could be a make or break game for both teams.
The loser could end up in the AFC North cellar by week's end.
Cleveland dealt with Odell Beckham Jr. drama all week long. The former Pro Bowler didn't practice and will ultimately be released by the team.
Only nine teams have the $7.25 million in room to acquire the 29-year-old on waivers. If he goes unclaimed he would become a free agent.
Read More
Cincinnati doesn't appear to be interested, but the Bengals are one of those teams. It's worth noting that Beckham has a relationship with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.
They aren't best friends, but they've certainly interacted in the past.
The Jaguars, Eagles, Broncos, Seahawks, Panthers, Chargers, Steelers and the Washington Football Team are the other eight organizations that have enough cap space to claim Beckham.
It wouldn't be shocking to see Russell Wilson and Seattle make a push for him. If he clears waivers, then teams like the Rams, Buccaneers, Patriots and plenty of others will likely kick the tires on the star wide-out.
For more on where Beckham could end up, watch the video below.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Chidobe Awuzie Praises Odell Beckham Jr. Ahead of Sunday's Game
Joe Burrow Has High Expectations for Bengals Offense
Film Breakdown: How Mike White Destroyed the Bengals' Defense
Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Jets
Bengals Stand Pat at Trade Deadline
Former NFL Official Shares Thoughts on Controversial Penalty
Snap Count Breakdown of the Bengals' Loss to the Jets
Three Down Look: Bengals Collapse in Fourth Quarter Against Jets
Head Referee Explains Controversial Call Against Mike Hilton
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Jets
Zac Taylor Not Happy After Awful Loss to Jets
Postgame Observations: Halloween Nightmare's Are Real Bengals Lose to Jets
Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets
Key Matchups to Watch For in Sunday's Game Against Jets
Khalid Kareem Expected to Return Against Jets
Bengals Game Status Report for Week 8 Released
Rex Ryan Compares Joe Burrow to the GOAT
The Bengals Are 5-2 Because of Their Success in the "Middle 8"
Joe Mixon Praises Jets: "They Got Monsters" on Defense
Trent Dilfer on Joe Burrow: "He just has it."
Film Room: A Closer Look at Chase & Burrow's Success Against Ravens
Bengals Make Leap in Latest Power Rankings
Bengals Workout Linebacker Ahead of Week 8 Matchup Against Jets
Ryan Clark Praises Bengals on SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt
Watch: Jackson Carman Has Block of the Year
Randy Moss 'In Awe' of Ja'Marr Chase
Bengals Not Favored to Win AFC North, Despite Leading Division
Joe Burrow on Bengals: 'This is Who We Are Now'
Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens
Ja'Marr Chase Continues to Set Records
Joe Burrow Responds to Joe Montana Comparison
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens
Postgame Observations: Bengals Blowout Ravens in Baltimore
Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals