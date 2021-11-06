Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Only Nine Teams Have Cap Room to Claim Odell Beckham Jr.

    The Bengals are one of nine franchises that could claim Beckham
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals face the Browns on Sunday in what could be a make or break game for both teams. 

    The loser could end up in the AFC North cellar by week's end. 

    Cleveland dealt with Odell Beckham Jr. drama all week long. The former Pro Bowler didn't practice and will ultimately be released by the team

    Only nine teams have the $7.25 million in room to acquire the 29-year-old on waivers. If he goes unclaimed he would become a free agent. 

    Read More

    Cincinnati doesn't appear to be interested, but the Bengals are one of those teams. It's worth noting that Beckham has a relationship with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. 

    They aren't best friends, but they've certainly interacted in the past. 

    The Jaguars, Eagles, Broncos, Seahawks, Panthers, Chargers, Steelers and the Washington Football Team are the other eight organizations that have enough cap space to claim Beckham. 

    It wouldn't be shocking to see Russell Wilson and Seattle make a push for him. If he clears waivers, then teams like the Rams, Buccaneers, Patriots and plenty of others will likely kick the tires on the star wide-out.  

    For more on where Beckham could end up, watch the video below.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Chidobe Awuzie Praises Odell Beckham Jr. Ahead of Sunday's Game

    Joe Burrow Has High Expectations for Bengals Offense

    Film Breakdown: How Mike White Destroyed the Bengals' Defense

    Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Jets

    Bengals Stand Pat at Trade Deadline

    Former NFL Official Shares Thoughts on Controversial Penalty

    Snap Count Breakdown of the Bengals' Loss to the Jets

    Three Down Look: Bengals Collapse in Fourth Quarter Against Jets

    Head Referee Explains Controversial Call Against Mike Hilton

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Jets

    Zac Taylor Not Happy After Awful Loss to Jets

    Postgame Observations: Halloween Nightmare's Are Real Bengals Lose to Jets

    Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets

    Key Matchups to Watch For in Sunday's Game Against Jets

    Khalid Kareem Expected to Return Against Jets

    Bengals Game Status Report for Week 8 Released

    Rex Ryan Compares Joe Burrow to the GOAT

    The Bengals Are 5-2 Because of Their Success in the "Middle 8"

    Joe Mixon Praises Jets: "They Got Monsters" on Defense

    Trent Dilfer on Joe Burrow: "He just has it."

    Film Room: A Closer Look at Chase & Burrow's Success Against Ravens

    Bengals Make Leap in Latest Power Rankings

    Bengals Workout Linebacker Ahead of Week 8 Matchup Against Jets

    Ryan Clark Praises Bengals on SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt

    Watch: Jackson Carman Has Block of the Year

    Randy Moss 'In Awe' of Ja'Marr Chase

    Bengals Not Favored to Win AFC North, Despite Leading Division

    Joe Burrow on Bengals: 'This is Who We Are Now'

    Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Ja'Marr Chase Continues to Set Records

    Joe Burrow Responds to Joe Montana Comparison

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Blowout Ravens in Baltimore

    Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) smiles at Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) after a catch during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Only Nine Teams Have Cap Room to Claim Odell Beckham Jr.

    just now
    Baker mayfield, Joe Burrow
    News

    Week 9 Predictions: All Bengals Staff Gives Picks for Sunday's Game Against Browns

    15 hours ago
    Darius Hodge
    News

    Former Bengals Defensive End Darius Hodge Claimed By Dolphins

    17 hours ago
    Auden tate
    News

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Chris Evans, Cam Sample, Trae Waynes and Auden Tate

    18 hours ago
    Oct 1, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson (11) sign and trade jerseys after the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    It Doesn't Sound Like the Bengals Plan to Add Another Wide Receiver

    19 hours ago
    Joe Burrow, Drew Sample, tee Higgins
    News

    Bengals to Wear New Uniform Combination Against Browns

    22 hours ago
    Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) throws the ball during warmups before the game against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Odell Beckham Jr. Expected to Reduce Base Salary, Which Increases His Chances of Being Claimed

    Nov 5, 2021
    Jul 28, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) catches a pass during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Report: Browns Plan to Release Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday

    Nov 4, 2021