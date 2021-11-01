Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Three Down Look: Bengals Blow Late Lead, Collapse Against Jets in The Big Apple

    Cincinnati fell to 1-6 all-time in games played on Halloween.
    Author:

    The time atop the AFC was short-lived for the Cincinnati Bengals. The New York Jets shocked Zac Taylor's squad 34-31 in an upset few people saw coming.

    Mike White made a statement only one other quarterback in NFL history has made in their first career start and helped carve the Bengals defense up for over 500 total yards.

    The controversial call on Mike Hilton will drive plenty of talking points, but Bengals head coach Zac Taylor acknowledged that "it can't get to that point." 

    The best teams in the NFL take care of sloppy performances from bad opponents early, and quickly.

    Cincinnati realized the worst-case scenario on Sunday in another example of the NFL humbling a team eyeing new heights. 

    Here is our Three Down Look at one of the more shocking Bengals losses in recent memory.

    First Down: Mike White(Hot)

    Cam Newton and Mike White.

    That's the list of NFL quarterbacks to throw for 400-plus yards in their first career start. It was a clinical performance from a player who also benefitted from his play-caller looking more comfortable with his call selection.

    Offensive coordinator Mike Lafleur moved up to the booth for the first time this week after struggling to find a rhythm through the opening two months of the season. The difference showed, and White rewarded him with precise passing all afternoon.

    White finished 37-of-45 for 405 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions on a day where both of his turnovers tipped off of his receivers' hands. He carved up a Bengals defense that ranked fifth in overall EPA/play allowed and seventh in dropback EPA.

    He posted 12 total EPA using well-designed route concepts and easy dump-offs to Michael Carter in the flat. Lafleur drew up a strong passing script that left White with a 73.1% expected completion rate, and the Western Kentucky product outperformed it by 11.7%.

    White never attempted a pass deeper than 20 yards and his 3.7 average depth of target ranked in the 2nd percentile of all games between 2010-20. Despite a wildly conservative approach, White nailed the intermediate passing game.

    White ended the game 5-of-7 for 73 yards, and one touchdown on 10-20 yard throws. That efficiency—paired with a muted pass rush from Cincinnati (two sacks, four QB hits)—kept White one step ahead of Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo all afternoon.

    Second Down: Defenses Flashes Back Two Years

    Cincinnati came into the game as the only NFL team not to allow over 25 points this season, but that changed when the Jets scored 17 points in the fourth quarter. Sunday marked the first time the Bengals have allowed 34 or more points and 400-plus passing yards since their overtime loss in Miami in 2019. They've only done that six times in team history.

    It's a much different tune after this defensive performance than the one that put Cincinnati in position to select Joe Burrow. 

    New York smacked Cincinnati in the mouth from the get-go and controlled the tempo all afternoon. Carter showcased his versatility as a bruising weapon out of the backfield, and the Jets offensive line responded with great push all game long.

    Once things got to the second and third level, the clean-up became even sloppier. Cincinnati ranked 13th in missed tackles (42) coming into the game, but they are sure to fall down that chart after this week. Uncharacteristic misses from multiple secondary pieces allowed New York to gain extra yards.

    Sam Hubbard posted six tackles (one for loss), and two passes defended while hammering the tackling mistakes postgame.

    “As a unit, we didn’t tackle well," Hubbard said. "A lot of extra yards that shouldn’t be given away. That’s on us."

    That lack of fire at the second level made things so much easier on a quarterback making his first start. According to Ben Baldwin's model, the Jets converted 92.9% of their 14 series that started with a run. That mark ranks in the 98th percentile across games from 2010-20. The outlier performance proved that the Jets smelled blood in the water and controlled the tempo.

    Third Down: Onto Cleveland

    One bad loss shouldn't undo all of the progress this team has made in the past 12 months, and the roster's leaders portrayed that type of stance.

    "We together," Joe Mixon said in a rare three-man postgame news conference with Jessie Bates and Tyler Boyd. "As captains we gotta step up as leaders, and we gotta make sure the team following. We got a huge game in front of us coming up, and I'm sure they [Cleveland] just came off of a loss, and they gonna want it just as bad as we want them."

    Mixon struggled mightily and owned it after a game where he averaged less than 2.5 yards per carry for the 13th time in 58 career games. 

    Just like the opposite was true after Baltimore; Cincinnati can't get stuck thinking about past results. All of the Bengals' goals are still in front of them as they look to right the ship against Cleveland.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Head Referee Explains Controversial Call Against Mike Hilton

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Jets

    Zac Taylor Not Happy After Awful Loss to Jets

    Postgame Observations: Halloween Nightmare's Are Real Bengals Lose to Jets

    Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets

    Read More

    Key Matchups to Watch For in Sunday's Game Against Jets

    Khalid Kareem Expected to Return Against Jets

    Bengals Game Status Report for Week 8 Released

    Rex Ryan Compares Joe Burrow to the GOAT

    The Bengals Are 5-2 Because of Their Success in the "Middle 8"

    Joe Mixon Praises Jets: "They Got Monsters" on Defense

    Trent Dilfer on Joe Burrow: "He just has it."

    Film Room: A Closer Look at Chase & Burrow's Success Against Ravens

    Bengals Make Leap in Latest Power Rankings

    Bengals Workout Linebacker Ahead of Week 8 Matchup Against Jets

    Ryan Clark Praises Bengals on SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt

    Watch: Jackson Carman Has Block of the Year

    Randy Moss 'In Awe' of Ja'Marr Chase

    Bengals Not Favored to Win AFC North, Despite Leading Division

    Joe Burrow on Bengals: 'This is Who We Are Now'

    Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Ja'Marr Chase Continues to Set Records

    Joe Burrow Responds to Joe Montana Comparison

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Blowout Ravens in Baltimore

    Watch: Joe Burrow Throws 32-Yard Touchdown to C.J. Uzomah

    All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Sunday's Game in Baltimore

    Ravens DC Praises Ja'Marr Chase Ahead of Sunday's Game

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Baltimore Ravens' Rushing Attack

    Former NFL QB Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

    Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"

    Film Breakdown: The Bengals' Offense is Improving

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Mike White, Eli Apple
    Gameday

    Three Down Look: Bengals Blow Late Lead, Collapse Against Jets in The Big Apple

    just now
    Mike Hilton, Jets
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Head Referee Craig Wrolstad Explains Critical Unnecessary Roughness Penalty in Bengals' Loss to Jets

    1 hour ago
    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) rolls after being sacked by New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyj Vs Cin
    Gameday

    Winners and Losers from the Bengals' 34-31 Loss to the Jets

    3 hours ago
    Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase
    Gameday

    Zac Taylor After Bengals' Loss to Jets: 'We Got Outcoached, We Got Outplayed'

    1 hour ago
    Zac Taylor
    Gameday

    New York Nightmare: Bengals Blow Big Opportunity, Lose to Jets 34-31

    3 hours ago
    Joe Mixon, Tyler Boyd, Pittsburgh Steelers
    Gameday

    Joe Burrow Goes Off Script, Finds Tyler Boyd for 10-Yard Touchdown

    4 hours ago
    Tee Higgins
    Gameday

    Watch: Joe Burrow Connects With Tee Higgins for 54-Yard Gain, Joe Mixon Scores on Next Play

    5 hours ago
    Oct 31, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) calls a play with teammates during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    Gameday

    Halftime Observations: Bengals Start Slow, Lead Jets 17-14

    5 hours ago