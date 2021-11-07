T.J. Houshmandzadeh Compares Ja'Marr Chase to Former Pro Bowler

Chase has 38 receptions, 786 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense has played well in recent weeks, in large part due to rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

The 21-year-old is having an outstanding season. He enters Sunday's game against the Browns with 38 receptions, 786 yards and seven touchdowns.

Former Bengals great T.J. Houshmandzadeh sat down with All Bengals reporter Lindsay Patterson to discuss Chase, Joe Burrow and so much more.

He compared the Bengals' rookie to a former Bills great.

"It's hard to compare him to anyone," Houshmandzadeh admitted. "If I could compare him to anyone, it would probably be Eric Moulds. Played with the Buffalo Bills, he's older than me. He wasn't very tall, but he was thick and strong, got down the field pretty good."

Moulds played in the NFL for 12 seasons. He flew under the radar, but had a productive career. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and finished with 764 receptions, 9,995 yards and 49 touchdowns.

Chase leads the way, but Houshmandzadeh believes the Bengals have one of the best wide receiver trios in the NFL.

"They got a good problem on their hands," he said. "You would probably put Tampa Bay number one. Outside of that I can't think of a team that has the collective group of receivers outside of Tampa Bay like what the Bengals have."

If the Bengals are going to beat the Browns on Sunday, then they'll need Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and Chase to play at a high level.

Watch Patterson's entire conversation with Houshmandzadeh below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



You May Also Like:

Three Keys to Victory: Bengals vs Browns

Key Matchups That Will Decide the Battle of Ohio

Local TV Station Takes Shot at Baker Mayfield

Ja'Marr Chase Makes Midseason All-Pro Team

Staff Picks: Predictions for Sunday's Bengals-Browns Game

Nine Teams Have Cap Room to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Chidobe Awuzie Praises Odell Beckham Jr. Ahead of Sunday's Game

Joe Burrow Has High Expectations for Bengals Offense

Film Breakdown: How Mike White Destroyed the Bengals' Defense

Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Jets

Bengals Stand Pat at Trade Deadline

Former NFL Official Shares Thoughts on Controversial Penalty

Snap Count Breakdown of the Bengals' Loss to the Jets

Three Down Look: Bengals Collapse in Fourth Quarter Against Jets

Head Referee Explains Controversial Call Against Mike Hilton

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Jets

Zac Taylor Not Happy After Awful Loss to Jets

Postgame Observations: Halloween Nightmare's Are Real Bengals Lose to Jets

Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets

Key Matchups to Watch For in Sunday's Game Against Jets

Khalid Kareem Expected to Return Against Jets

Bengals Game Status Report for Week 8 Released

Rex Ryan Compares Joe Burrow to the GOAT

The Bengals Are 5-2 Because of Their Success in the "Middle 8"

Joe Mixon Praises Jets: "They Got Monsters" on Defense

Trent Dilfer on Joe Burrow: "He just has it."

Film Room: A Closer Look at Chase & Burrow's Success Against Ravens

Bengals Make Leap in Latest Power Rankings

Bengals Workout Linebacker Ahead of Week 8 Matchup Against Jets

Ryan Clark Praises Bengals on SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt

Watch: Jackson Carman Has Block of the Year

Randy Moss 'In Awe' of Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals Not Favored to Win AFC North, Despite Leading Division

Joe Burrow on Bengals: 'This is Who We Are Now'

Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

Ja'Marr Chase Continues to Set Records

Joe Burrow Responds to Joe Montana Comparison

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

Postgame Observations: Bengals Blowout Ravens in Baltimore

Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook