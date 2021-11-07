T.J. Houshmandzadeh Compares Ja'Marr Chase to Former Pro Bowler
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense has played well in recent weeks, in large part due to rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.
The 21-year-old is having an outstanding season. He enters Sunday's game against the Browns with 38 receptions, 786 yards and seven touchdowns.
Former Bengals great T.J. Houshmandzadeh sat down with All Bengals reporter Lindsay Patterson to discuss Chase, Joe Burrow and so much more.
He compared the Bengals' rookie to a former Bills great.
Read More
"It's hard to compare him to anyone," Houshmandzadeh admitted. "If I could compare him to anyone, it would probably be Eric Moulds. Played with the Buffalo Bills, he's older than me. He wasn't very tall, but he was thick and strong, got down the field pretty good."
Moulds played in the NFL for 12 seasons. He flew under the radar, but had a productive career. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and finished with 764 receptions, 9,995 yards and 49 touchdowns.
Chase leads the way, but Houshmandzadeh believes the Bengals have one of the best wide receiver trios in the NFL.
"They got a good problem on their hands," he said. "You would probably put Tampa Bay number one. Outside of that I can't think of a team that has the collective group of receivers outside of Tampa Bay like what the Bengals have."
If the Bengals are going to beat the Browns on Sunday, then they'll need Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and Chase to play at a high level.
Watch Patterson's entire conversation with Houshmandzadeh below.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Three Keys to Victory: Bengals vs Browns
Key Matchups That Will Decide the Battle of Ohio
Local TV Station Takes Shot at Baker Mayfield
Ja'Marr Chase Makes Midseason All-Pro Team
Staff Picks: Predictions for Sunday's Bengals-Browns Game
Nine Teams Have Cap Room to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.
Chidobe Awuzie Praises Odell Beckham Jr. Ahead of Sunday's Game
Joe Burrow Has High Expectations for Bengals Offense
Film Breakdown: How Mike White Destroyed the Bengals' Defense
Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Jets
Bengals Stand Pat at Trade Deadline
Former NFL Official Shares Thoughts on Controversial Penalty
Snap Count Breakdown of the Bengals' Loss to the Jets
Three Down Look: Bengals Collapse in Fourth Quarter Against Jets
Head Referee Explains Controversial Call Against Mike Hilton
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Jets
Zac Taylor Not Happy After Awful Loss to Jets
Postgame Observations: Halloween Nightmare's Are Real Bengals Lose to Jets
Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets
Key Matchups to Watch For in Sunday's Game Against Jets
Khalid Kareem Expected to Return Against Jets
Bengals Game Status Report for Week 8 Released
Rex Ryan Compares Joe Burrow to the GOAT
The Bengals Are 5-2 Because of Their Success in the "Middle 8"
Joe Mixon Praises Jets: "They Got Monsters" on Defense
Trent Dilfer on Joe Burrow: "He just has it."
Film Room: A Closer Look at Chase & Burrow's Success Against Ravens
Bengals Make Leap in Latest Power Rankings
Bengals Workout Linebacker Ahead of Week 8 Matchup Against Jets
Ryan Clark Praises Bengals on SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt
Watch: Jackson Carman Has Block of the Year
Randy Moss 'In Awe' of Ja'Marr Chase
Bengals Not Favored to Win AFC North, Despite Leading Division
Joe Burrow on Bengals: 'This is Who We Are Now'
Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens
Ja'Marr Chase Continues to Set Records
Joe Burrow Responds to Joe Montana Comparison
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens
Postgame Observations: Bengals Blowout Ravens in Baltimore
Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals