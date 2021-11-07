Skip to main content
    November 7, 2021
    T.J. Houshmandzadeh Compares Ja'Marr Chase to Former Pro Bowler

    Chase has 38 receptions, 786 yards and seven touchdowns this season.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense has played well in recent weeks, in large part due to rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. 

    The 21-year-old is having an outstanding season. He enters Sunday's game against the Browns with 38 receptions, 786 yards and seven touchdowns. 

    Former Bengals great T.J. Houshmandzadeh sat down with All Bengals reporter Lindsay Patterson to discuss Chase, Joe Burrow and so much more. 

    He compared the Bengals' rookie to a former Bills great. 

    "It's hard to compare him to anyone," Houshmandzadeh admitted. "If I could compare him to anyone, it would probably be Eric Moulds. Played with the Buffalo Bills, he's older than me. He wasn't very tall, but he was thick and strong, got down the field pretty good." 

    Moulds played in the NFL for 12 seasons. He flew under the radar, but had a productive career. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and finished with 764 receptions, 9,995 yards and 49 touchdowns.

    Chase leads the way, but Houshmandzadeh believes the Bengals have one of the best wide receiver trios in the NFL. 

    "They got a good problem on their hands," he said. "You would probably put Tampa Bay number one. Outside of that I can't think of a team that has the collective group of receivers outside of Tampa Bay like what the Bengals have." 

    If the Bengals are going to beat the Browns on Sunday, then they'll need Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and Chase to play at a high level. 

    Watch Patterson's entire conversation with Houshmandzadeh below. 

    Ja'Marr Chase
