Sunday Night Football Best Bets: New York Giants vs Cincinnati Bengals
While the outcome of the game wasn’t what Bengals fans were hoping for, we could not have asked for a better weekend with the sportsbooks in Week 5. All three of our official bets hit, thanks in large part to the overtime scamper by Derrick Henry.
Week 5: 3-0, +4.1 units
Can we continue our hot streak for three-straight weeks? Here are the Week 6 parlays I am putting together for Sunday's matchup between the Bengals and Giants:
Zack Moss OVER 13.5 Receiving Yards + Bengals Moneyline (+180 DraftKings)
While Moss’ rushing output has been impacted by the increased usage of Chase Brown, his receiving numbers have remained intact. With the season on the line, I expect the Bengals to do enough to escape New York with a win on Sunday night.
My Bet Backers:
- Moss has out-targeted Brown 19-12, and been much more efficient with his receiving opportunities (8.3 yards per receptions compared to 3.9).
- Moss has at least four targets in all but one game this season, and has averaged three receptions for 31 yards over his last three games.
- The Giants have already allowed three running backs to achieve season-highs in receiving yards of 57, 47, and 33 this season.
Tee Higgins OVER 54.5 Receiving Yards + Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+225 FanDuel)
Joe Burrow has been locked in over the last few games, and Tee Higgins is just one of the beneficiaries. As Higgins continues to see downfield targets, I expect one of them to connect this week for a touchdown. I am putting half a unit on this play to win one unit.
My Bet Backers:
- The Giants have been vulnerable when attacked by receivers aligned out wide (Amari Cooper, 86 yards, two touchdowns; CeeDee Lamb, 76 yards, one touchdown; Justin Jefferson, 59 yards, one touchdown).
- Higgins is tied with Ja’Marr Chase in targets when aligned out wide (22), and 73.1% of his receiving yards have come from out wide.
Darius Slayton 60+ Receiving Yards (+150 DraftKings)
With Malik Nabers ruled out with a concussion, Slayton takes over as the likely top option in the Giants passing attack.
My Bet Backers:
- The Bengals defense has allowed yardage totals of 111, 100, 83 and 75 to opposing WR1’s this season
- In Nabers’ absence last week, Slayton turned 11 targets into an 8/122/1 line.
- Since 2022, Slayton has gone over 60 yards in 13/19 games with at least five targets.
Just For Fun(ds) Parlay
It isn't a parlay, but Tyrone Tracy could see a lions share of opportunities this week at running back. I snagged Tracy to score 2+ touchdowns at+1300 on DraftKings as the best value by far.
For additional 'unofficial' bets throughout the week, make sure you are following Taylor on X.
*DISCLAIMER* This is not intended to be betting advice, rather these are some props I like and will be placing my money on. While I use data and research to support my picks, there is no such thing as a sure bet. Always remember to only bet amounts you are comfortable losing.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
