All Bengals

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 38-33 Loss to Washington Commanders

The Bengals are 0-3 for the first time in the Joe Burrow era.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) enters the huddle in the first quarter of the NFL game against the Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati Monday, Sept. 23, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) enters the huddle in the first quarter of the NFL game against the Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Commanders 38-33 on Monday night to fall to 0-3 on the season.

The Bengals are 0-3 for the first time in the Joe Burrow era. Here are our winners and losers from the loss:

Winners

Joe Burrow

Burrow played well throughout the night, completing 29-of-38 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns. It was his best game of the year. The Bengals didn't punt or turn the ball over, but still lost the game.

Ja'Marr Chase

Chase finished with six receptions on seven targets for 118 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 41-yarder on the Bengals' opening drive and a 31-yard score in the fourth quarter. He did his part, which included commanding double teams throughout the game, but it wasn't enough.

Zack Moss

Moss had his best game as a Bengal, finish with 58 yards rushing and one touchdown. He also had 39 receiving yards on five receptions. He's settled in nicely and is a steady, reliable part of the Bengals' offense.

Losers

Bengals' Defense

The Bengals' defense was awful on Monday night. They gave up touchdowns on four-straight drives to open the game and the Commanders scored on all six of their possessions.

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 21-of-23 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 39 yards and a score.

Cam Taylor-Britt/Dax Hill

Taylor-Britt and Hill got beat by Terry McLaurin for explosive plays. Taylor-Britt gave up a 55-yard pass that led to a touchdown and Hill gave up a 27-yard touchdown pass that clinched the win for the Commanders.

Bengals' Defensive Line

The Bengals couldn't generate any pressure. Daniels was sacked twice, but was comfortable in the pocket and was able to move around all game.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Lou Anarumo Answers Key Questions: Why Was Daijahn Anthony in Game? Mistake to Rush Three on Fourth Down?

Bengals Facing Daunting Playoff History Amidst 0-2 Start

Snap Count Takeaways: Cincinnati Bengals Lean on Tight Ends, Running Back Picture Becomes Clear

Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals' 26-25 Loss to Kansas City Chiefs

Zac Taylor Gives Thoughts on Fourth Down PI Call, Bengals Starting 0-2 Again

Zac Taylor Details Bengals Struggles Against Patriots After Watching Tape

Three Takeaways Following Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots

Cincinnati Opens as Moderate Betting Underdogs Against Chiefs

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Give Reasoning For Offensive Issues Against Patriots

Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson Changes Jersey Number Ahead of Regular Season Opener

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Announce Roster Cuts, Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

-----

Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published |Modified
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family.  

Home/News