Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 38-33 Loss to Washington Commanders
CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Commanders 38-33 on Monday night to fall to 0-3 on the season.
The Bengals are 0-3 for the first time in the Joe Burrow era. Here are our winners and losers from the loss:
Winners
Joe Burrow
Burrow played well throughout the night, completing 29-of-38 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns. It was his best game of the year. The Bengals didn't punt or turn the ball over, but still lost the game.
Ja'Marr Chase
Chase finished with six receptions on seven targets for 118 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 41-yarder on the Bengals' opening drive and a 31-yard score in the fourth quarter. He did his part, which included commanding double teams throughout the game, but it wasn't enough.
Zack Moss
Moss had his best game as a Bengal, finish with 58 yards rushing and one touchdown. He also had 39 receiving yards on five receptions. He's settled in nicely and is a steady, reliable part of the Bengals' offense.
Losers
Bengals' Defense
The Bengals' defense was awful on Monday night. They gave up touchdowns on four-straight drives to open the game and the Commanders scored on all six of their possessions.
Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 21-of-23 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 39 yards and a score.
Cam Taylor-Britt/Dax Hill
Taylor-Britt and Hill got beat by Terry McLaurin for explosive plays. Taylor-Britt gave up a 55-yard pass that led to a touchdown and Hill gave up a 27-yard touchdown pass that clinched the win for the Commanders.
Bengals' Defensive Line
The Bengals couldn't generate any pressure. Daniels was sacked twice, but was comfortable in the pocket and was able to move around all game.
