Report: Joe Burrow Makes Notable Change to Pregame Warmup With Basketball Shots

Cincinnati takes on Washington shortly.

Russ Heltman

Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gestures on the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gestures on the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is keeping his surgically repaired wrist ready to roll any way he can this season, including working basketball shots into his pregame routine. 

WLWT's Charlie Clifford reported the nugget on Monday, along with a note that Burrow makes sure a basketball is around on the road.

This, plus learning the piano, shows that Cincinnati's franchise player is doing everything he can to keep that wrist stable. Next is a chance to build off his strong Week 2 outing against a lowly Commanders secondary.

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

