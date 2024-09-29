Cincinnati Bengals Injury Update: Trey Hendrickson Suffers Stinger in Win Over Carolina Panthers
CINCINNATI — Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson left Sunday's win over the Panthers with a neck injury.
Hendrickson went down in the fourth quarter and didn't return.
"It's a stinger so we'll find out more about that tomorrow," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said.
Hendrickson had his arm in a sling after the game. He's by far the Bengals' best pass rusher. He got his hand on an Andy Dalton pass that led to a Vonn Bell interception in the first quarter.
The Bengals scored five plays later to take a 7-0 lead. The Bengals play the Ravens next week. Not having Hendrickson would be a huge loss on a defense that has had its' fair share of struggles this season.
