Cincinnati Bengals Injury Update: Trey Hendrickson Suffers Stinger in Win Over Carolina Panthers

Hopefully it isn't serious.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) smiles during Cincinnati Bengals practice at Paycor Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) smiles during Cincinnati Bengals practice at Paycor Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson left Sunday's win over the Panthers with a neck injury.

Hendrickson went down in the fourth quarter and didn't return.

"It's a stinger so we'll find out more about that tomorrow," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said.

Hendrickson had his arm in a sling after the game. He's by far the Bengals' best pass rusher. He got his hand on an Andy Dalton pass that led to a Vonn Bell interception in the first quarter.

The Bengals scored five plays later to take a 7-0 lead. The Bengals play the Ravens next week. Not having Hendrickson would be a huge loss on a defense that has had its' fair share of struggles this season.

-----

James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

