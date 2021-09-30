September 30, 2021
Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Thursday Night's Game Against Jaguars

Cincinnati is hoping to hand Jacksonville a 19th consecutive loss.
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to start 3-1 for the first time since 2018. If they're going to beat the Jaguars, they'll have to do it without multiple starters.

Safety Jessie Bates, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (groin), wide receiver Tee Higgins (shoulder) and guard Xavier Su'a-Filo (knee) are inactive.

The Bengals elevated safety Trayvon Henderson from the practice squad. Look for Brandon Wilson and Henderson to get snaps on defense with Bates out.

Eli Apple will start in Awuzie's place and rookie Jackson Carman will make a second consecutive start at right guard.

With Higgins out, look for Auden Tate and Mike Thomas to see a bump in playing time.

Fred Johnson and Tyler Shelvin are also inactive.

For more on this matchup, go here.

-----

Sep 26, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scrambles with the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
