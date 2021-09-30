September 30, 2021
Bengals Elevate Safety From Practice Squad to Help Fill in for Jessie Bates Against Jaguars

Cincinnati will be without key pieces on defense against Jacksonville.
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Jaguars and start 3-1 for the first time since 2018 on Thursday night. 

They're going to have to do it without their best player. Star safety Jessie Bates won't play due to a neck injury he suffered in Cincinnati's 24-10 win over Pittsburgh in Week 3. 

The Bengals elevated safety Trayvon Henderson from the practice squad to help fill in for Bates. Look for him to see some playing time on defense alongside Vonn Bell and Brandon Wilson. 

Cincinnati also placed Thaddeus Moss on injured reserve with a head/neck injury. The second-year tight end signed with the Bengals' practice squad earlier this month. 

Aug 20, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Steven Sims (15) drops a pass after being hit by Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Trayvon Henderson (41) in the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
