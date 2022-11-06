Halftime Observations: Joe Mixon Scores Four Touchdowns, Bengals Crushing Panthers 35-0

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a 31-0 lead over the Panthers at halftime. Cincinnati dominated the first half, scoring on five of their seven offensive possessions, while not allowing Carolina to do anything on offense.

Here are our halftime observations:

Opening Drive Score

Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon led the Bengals on a 9-play, 90-yard opening drive that ended with a touchdown. Mixon scored from two yards out to give Cincinnati a 7-0 lead.

Burrow was 5-for-5 for 69 yards on the drive, including a 35-yard pass to Mixon. The star running back had three carries for 12 yards and the score.

Fast Start

The Bengals went three-and out on their second possession, but their fast start continued late in the first quarter when Cincinnati went on a 10-play, 71-yard drive that ended with a Burrow rushing touchdown on a quarterback sneak.

Burrow completed 18-of-23 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown in the first half.

Cincinnati's defense responded, despite being without Chidobe Awuzie, Mike Hilton, Josh Tupou and DJ Reader.

Lou Anarumo's defense forced 3-straight three-and-outs to start the game, then Germaine Pratt intercepted PJ Walker midway through the second quarter.

The Panthers didn't pick up their first first down until late in the second quarter and it was due to a penalty.

Jessie Bates also had an interception late in the first half.

Money Mixon Gets Going

Mixon struggled against the Browns, but he's having a bounce back game today. He has 113 yards on 15 attempts and three touchdowns in the first half. He also has four receptions for 59 yards and another score.

Mixon surpassed the 5,000-yard mark for his career in the first quarter. He's the fifth running back in Bengals history to reach that mark.

The Bengals Will Win If...

The offense continues to move the ball and put pressure on the Panthers. Playing clean, turnover free football in the second half will go a long way.

Burrow is seeing the field well and making the right decisions. If that continues, then Cincinnati should be able to secure their fifth win of the season, especially with Mixon running so well.

