A.J. Green Appears on 'Make or Break' List for 2022 Season

The former Bengals receiver signed a one-year deal to stay with the Cardinals.

CINCINNATI — A.J. Green is one of the best wide receivers in Bengals' history, but his play has certainly dipped in recent seasons.

The seven-time Pro Bowler signed another one-year deal to return to the Cardinals this season. He finished with 54 receptions for 848 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Green is one of nine players on CBS Sports' "Make or Break" list for the 2022 season.

"Green was such a consistent performer in his prime. He was on a Hall of Fame track," Chris Trapasso wrote. "Green low-key had 848 receiving yards in 2021 with the Cardinals, after a disappointing 2020 in which he didn't even reach 550 yards on 104 targets. Now, Arizona made things more cushy for Kyler Murray this offseason by trading for his former favorite target at Oklahoma, Marquise Brown. And DeAndre Hopkins will be back following a six-game suspension. Green, who turns 34 in July, might finally be in the tertiary role best-suited for him this late in his career. I have to say, it's strange not seeing Green as a team's alpha wideout, but he's lost a few steps. I have to wonder if 2022 will be Green's final season."

Green will be 34 in July and isn't the player he once was, but he has a chance to contribute alongside Brown and Hopkins this season. Last year he made some big plays for the Cardinals. Can he do it again? He has 10,278 career yards and 68 scores.

Getting over the 11,000-yard mark and helping a team go on a deep playoff run could do wonders for his legacy.

