Watch: Antonio Brown Weighs in on His Patriots Days Ahead of Sunday Night Football

Brown spent time in New England during the 2019 season.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all set to play the Patriots on Sunday Night Football.

This will be Brady's first game against his former team and an organization that he won six Super Bowls with from 2000-19.

Brady isn't the only member of the Bucs that used to play for the Patriots. Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown played one game in New England.

He weighed in on his time with the Patriots on Instagram. Brady also posted a video ahead of Sunday's matchup. Watch both videos below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Mic'd Up in Bengals' Win Over Jaguars

Bengals Legend Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Joe Burrow

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Comeback Victory over Jaguars

Three Thoughts on the Bengals' 24-21 Win over the Jaguars

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Jaguars 24-21

All Bengals Staff Makes Picks for Bengals vs Jaguars

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Jackson Carman's First Start

Key Matchups: Bengals vs Jaguars on Thursday Night Football

Former NFL Lineman on Ja'Marr Chase: "The Bengals Got it Right"

Tyler Boyd Praises A.J. Green Following Big Game Against Jaguars

Watch: A Quality Breakdown of Ja'Marr Chase's 34-Yard TD Against the Steelers

Tyler Boyd on Steelers: "They Gave Up"



Don't Look Now, But Zac Taylor Has Bengals Trending in Right Direction

Three Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Bengals Open as Big Favorites Over Jaguars in Week 4

Ja'Marr Chase Breaks Multiple Records Against the Steelers

Three Down Look: Bengals Bully Steelers in Pittsburgh

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Victory Over Steelers in Pittsburgh

Watch: Joe Burrow Connects With Ja'Marr Chase for Two Touchdowns

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook