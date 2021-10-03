Watch: Joe Burrow Mic'd Up During Win Over Jaguars on Thursday Night Football

The 24-year-old played great in the second half of Thursday's game.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was mic'd up for Cincinnati's 24-21 win over the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.

The NFL released a clip of Burrow talking on the sidelines before the Bengals' final drive.

"Just put it in my hands. It's over," Burrow said confidently.

Then he led the Bengals on a 10-play, 73-yard drive that ended with Evan McPherson kicking a 35-yard, game-winning field goal. Watch the clip of Burrow below.

