October 3, 2021
Watch: Joe Burrow Mic'd Up During Win Over Jaguars on Thursday Night Football

The 24-year-old played great in the second half of Thursday's game.
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was mic'd up for Cincinnati's 24-21 win over the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. 

The NFL released a clip of Burrow talking on the sidelines before the Bengals' final drive. 

"Just put it in my hands. It's over," Burrow said confidently. 

Then he led the Bengals on a 10-play, 73-yard drive that ended with Evan McPherson kicking a 35-yard, game-winning field goal. Watch the clip of Burrow below.

Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit:
