Bengals Hayden Hurst Nominated for NFL's Salute to Service Award

The Bengals have named Hayden Hurst the team's nominee for the Salute to Service Award.

This award recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni with demonstrable commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities, as nominated by NFL clubs.

As part of the Hayden Hurst Family Foundation, they help former and current service members in need regarding their health, education, and wellness. They have also grown a national voice for military mental health awareness.

One of the programs the foundation has started is K9s for Veterans. They match their funds with various K9 organizations and participating in fundraisers to train and place specially trained dogs with a veteran in need.

The finalists will be announced in January, and the recipient will be recognized at NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air nationally in February during the week of Super Bowl LVII.

"This year's nominees for the Salute to Service Award presented by USAA all deserve special recognition as community leaders for their hard work and support of our military, veterans and their families," said Vice Admiral (Ret.) John Bird, USAA Senior Vice President of Military Affairs. "With fan voting now part of the award selection process, we encourage fans to read about each nominee, cast their vote, and be inspired to find their own ways to show military appreciation."

Fans can vote here from now until Nov. 30.

