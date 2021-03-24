Bengals Land Big Play Target for Joe Burrow in Latest Mock Draft

CINCINNATI — The NFL Draft is five weeks away and the Bengals are hoping to put as many pieces around star Joe Burrow as possible.

They signed veteran offensive tackle Riley Reiff last week and agreed to terms with guard Quinton Spain on Tuesday. They continue to look for offensive line help in free agency, but they also need to address their biggest weakness in the draft.

Most assume that they're going to take Oregon tackle Penei Sewell with the fifth pick, but they pass on him in Mel Kiper's latest mock and draft Florida tight end Kyle Pitts instead.

"All along, I've thought it was going to be an offensive tackle here, but if Pitts and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase are on the board, can the Bengals really pass them up?" Kiper asked. "Joe Burrow has to get more playmakers around him. I think Pitts is just too good, and he would instantly upgrade this offense. He is one of the most talented tight ends I've ever graded, and there are people in the NFL who think he could be the second-best prospect in this class. With a deep offensive line class, Cincinnati could likely find a starting tackle or guard at the top of Round 2."

Pitts is easily the best tight end in the draft and may be the best non-quarterback prospect.

The 6-6, 240 pound tight end could be the next big thing in the NFL. He had 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in just eight games for Florida in 2020, averaging 17.9 yards-per-reception.

Pitts also ran an unofficial 4.46 40-yard dash on Monday. The kid should be dominant, especially with a quarterback like Burrow, who loves throwing to his tight ends.

Most people expect Sewell to be the pick if he's available at No. 5, but the Bengals better take long, hard looks at both Pitts and Chase.

