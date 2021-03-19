Bengals Releasing Eight-Time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins on Friday
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are releasing star defensive tackle Geno Atkins according to head coach Zac Taylor. The move clears $9.5 million in cap space with the move.
Atkins only appeared in eight games last season due to a shoulder injury. He's expected to continue his playing career elsewhere.
The eight-time Pro Bowler is one of the best players in franchise history.
Atkins underwent shoulder surgery in December. The writing was on the wall when the Bengals agreed to terms with defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi earlier this week.
