Bengals Trade QB Ryan Finley To Texans

Bengals Trade Quarterback Ryan Finley To Texans

Finley made one start last season
CINCINNATI — The Bengals were going to release quarterback Ryan Finley on Friday afternoon, but they're trading him to the Texans instead according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Houston was willing to give up a future asset to make sure they added the NC State product to their roster. 

The two teams will swap late-round picks in next month's draft as part of the deal.

The Bengals will move up "about 30 spots at the end of the draft" according to Rapoport. 

Finley, 26, appeared in eight games in his two seasons with the Bengals. He completed 48.7% of his passes for 638 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. He was 1-3 as a starter. His lone win came against the Steelers on Monday Night Football in Week 15 of last season. 

It's unclear what the Bengals received in exchange for Finley, but they were going to cut him loose, so trading him makes sense. 

Finley joins a roster in Houston that includes disgruntled star quarterback Deshaun Watson and veteran signal-caller Tyrod Taylor.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley (5) talks with wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) in the second quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Jets at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. The Bengals led 17-6 at halftime. New York Jets At Cincinnati Bengals
