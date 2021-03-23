Bengals Re-Signing Quinton Spain to Help Solve Offensive Line Issues

This is a step in the right direction

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are re-signing veteran offensive lineman Quinton Spain. The 29-year-old has agreed to a one-year contract to return to Cincinnati.

"Prove it year again I been there before I know how to handle it," Spain tweeted.

Cincinnati signed Spain in November after he was released by the Bills. He appeared in nine games for the Bengals last season, making eight starts.

Spain played both guard spots and even took 67 snaps at right tackle. His versatility is one of the many reasons why the Bengals wanted to bring him back in 2021.

He will likely have to battle for a starting job. Cincinnati is in the market for another guard or two. They could always add a rookie in the draft, which could change things.

The Bengals needed proven depth in the trenches to protect Joe Burrow. Spain fits that description perfectly.

