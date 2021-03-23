Bengals Re-Signing Quinton Spain to Help Solve Offensive Line Issues
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are re-signing veteran offensive lineman Quinton Spain. The 29-year-old has agreed to a one-year contract to return to Cincinnati.
"Prove it year again I been there before I know how to handle it," Spain tweeted.
Cincinnati signed Spain in November after he was released by the Bills. He appeared in nine games for the Bengals last season, making eight starts.
Spain played both guard spots and even took 67 snaps at right tackle. His versatility is one of the many reasons why the Bengals wanted to bring him back in 2021.
He will likely have to battle for a starting job. Cincinnati is in the market for another guard or two. They could always add a rookie in the draft, which could change things.
The Bengals needed proven depth in the trenches to protect Joe Burrow. Spain fits that description perfectly.
For more on the Bengals, including free agency and NFL Draft coverage subscribe to our YouTube Channel!!!
-----
You May Also Like:
Kyle Pitts Rising Up Draft Boards
One Writer Questions Bengals Free Agent Strategy
Bengals legend Chad Johnson defends DeVonta Smith
Here Are the Bengals' Top Needs Entering Week Two of Free Agency
Titans Sign Potential Bengals Free Agent Target
Bengals' Actions Show They're Planning Another Push in Free Agency
Four Players the Bengals Should Sign
Grading Riley Reiff's deal with the Bengals
Zembrodt: It's a 'New Dey' at Paul Brown Stadium
Bengals 'in contact' with Pro Bowl offensive lineman
Bengals Trade Ryan Finley to Texans
Geno Atkins Released, Bengals Move on From Franchise Legend
Riley Reiff Signs With Bengals
Bengals offensive coordinator praises Kenny Golladay
EXCLUSIVE: A.J. Green Looks to Revitalize His Career in Arizona
Mike Hilton Could Help Solve one of the Bengals' Biggest Issues
Top Center Released As Veteran Offensive Line Market Grows
Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush
Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger
Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal
Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange
National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021
Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals