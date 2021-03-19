The Bengals Have Agreed to Terms With Veteran Offensive Tackle Riley Reiff

CINCINNATI — The Bengals knew they needed to upgrade their offensive line this offseason and they took a step in the right direction on Friday. Cincinnati agreed to terms with veteran tackle Riley Reiff a source confirmed with AllBengals.

Jay Morrison of The Athletic was the first to report the news.

Reiff allowed just one sack in 15 starts last season according to Pro Football Focus. He earned a 71.4 overall grade from PFF and excelled in pass protection.

Reiff visited the team on Thursday and the Bengals got the deal done on Friday morning.

The 32-year-old was the Vikings starting left tackle last season. He started 15 games in 2020 and has made at least 13 starts in each of the past eight seasons.

Reiff has shown the willingness to play guard or right tackle in the past, which is exactly what he may end up doing in Cincinnati.

They like third-year left tackle Jonah Williams. Reiff's versatility makes him a good fit on an offensive line that desperately needed more talent and experience.

This is a step in the right direction in their quest to protect Joe Burrow.

For the latest free agency news, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

The Bengals Should Give Kenny Golladay Options

An Open Letter to A.J. Green

Bengals Bringing in Offensive Tackle Riley Reiff For Visit

Bengals Make Offer to Kenny Golladay

EXCLUSIVE: A.J. Green Looks to Revitalize His Career in Arizona

Mike Hilton Could Help Solve one of the Bengals' Biggest Issues

Trent Williams to Sign Record-Setting Deal in San Francisco

Top Center Released As Veteran Offensive Line Market Grows

Bengals Land Mike Hilton in Free Agency

Bengals Agree to Terms With Former Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie

Three Bengals Thoughts Entering Day Two of Legal Negotiating Period

Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush

Two Top Edge Rushers Are Off the Market

Kevin Zeitler Has Signed With a New Team

Bengals Agree to Terms with Defensive End Trey Hendrickson

Bengals Sending Mixed Messages With Free Agency Looming

Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger

Bengals Mentioned as 'Best Fit' for Two Top Free Agents

Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal

Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange

National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021

Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts

The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Joe Burrow" This Offseason

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook