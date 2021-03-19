Bengals OC Praises Kenny Golladay, Pro Bowler Hoping for Big Money in Free Agency

NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

Bengals OC Brian Callahan Praises Kenny Golladay, Pro Bowler Hoping for Big Money in Free Agency

Kenny Golladay is still weighing his options in free agency
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — Star wide receiver Kenny Golladay continues to weigh his options in free agency. 

The 27-year-old is visiting the Giants on Friday. 

New York isn't the only team interested in Golladay. The Bears reportedly offered him a one-year deal in the $12 million range. The Bengals also made him a one-year offer earlier this week. 

The Pro Bowler is hoping to land big time money, even though the free agent market for wide receivers is clearly down this offseason. 

"Golladay is looking for a contract with a value in the range of $18.5 million per year," Mike Florio reported on Friday

For more on the Bengals, including free agency and NFL Draft coverage subscribe to our YouTube Channel!!!

That's a reasonable number on the surface, but it's hard to imagine him commanding nearly $19 million at this point in free agency.

Will Fuller had to settle for a one-year, $10 million contract with Miami. 

If Golladay decides to take a one-year deal, then the Bengals should make him a $13-$14 million offer with some incentives that could get him closer to his goal of $18.5 million. They could also make him a multi-year offer in the $40 million range if he wants more security. 

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan was in Detroit with Golladay in 2017. It sounds like he'd love to reunite with star wide-out.

"We had just drafted him in the third round out of our Northern Illinois. We had expectations for him to be productive," Callahan said on Friday. "Over the last couple of years there he has, I would say exceeded what our expectations would have been when we were there originally. We thought he was going to be a big, strong receiver, and his production jumped quite a bit as he matured and played. He's had a nice start to his career. I really enjoyed having him when I was there in Detroit. He's a fine receiver. He's out there in the world somewhere trying to figure out what his future holds and I wish him the best of luck." 

Could the Bengals be the lucky ones that land Golladay? He would be a huge addition to a team that's invested a lot of its' resources on defense so far this offseason. 

For the latest free agency news, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

The Bengals Should Give Kenny Golladay Options

An Open Letter to A.J. Green

Bengals Bringing in Offensive Tackle Riley Reiff For Visit

Bengals Make Offer to Kenny Golladay

EXCLUSIVE: A.J. Green Looks to Revitalize His Career in Arizona

Mike Hilton Could Help Solve one of the Bengals' Biggest Issues

Trent Williams to Sign Record-Setting Deal in San Francisco

Top Center Released As Veteran Offensive Line Market Grows

Bengals Land Mike Hilton in Free Agency

Bengals Agree to Terms With Former Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie

Three Bengals Thoughts Entering Day Two of Legal Negotiating Period

Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush

Two Top Edge Rushers Are Off the Market

Kevin Zeitler Has Signed With a New Team

Bengals Agree to Terms with Defensive End Trey Hendrickson

Bengals Sending Mixed Messages With Free Agency Looming

Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger

Bengals Mentioned as 'Best Fit' for Two Top Free Agents

Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal

Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange

National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021

Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts

The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Joe Burrow" This Offseason

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Bengals OC Praises Kenny Golladay, Pro Bowler Hoping for Big Money in Free Agency

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley (5) talks with wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) in the second quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Jets at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. The Bengals led 17-6 at halftime. New York Jets At Cincinnati Bengals
News

Bengals Trade QB Ryan Finley To Texans

Sep 22, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Releasing Eight-Time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins on Friday

Nov 19, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Riley Reiff (71) carries the US flag before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Riley Reiff on Signing With the Bengals, Joe Burrow, What Position He'll Play and More

Mike Hilton
News

Watch: Bengals CB Mike Hilton on Burrow, Recruiting Kenny Golladay and so Much More

Dec 15, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Bobby Hart (68) warms up prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Make Two Cap Clearing Moves After Riley Reiff Signing

Dec 31, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Riley Reiff (71) against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
News

The Bengals Have Agreed to Terms With Veteran Offensive Tackle Riley Reiff

Aug 23, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) smiles on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

The Bengals Should Give Kenny Golladay a Choice if They Want to Land the Pro Bowler