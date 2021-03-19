Bengals OC Praises Kenny Golladay, Pro Bowler Hoping for Big Money in Free Agency

CINCINNATI — Star wide receiver Kenny Golladay continues to weigh his options in free agency.

The 27-year-old is visiting the Giants on Friday.

New York isn't the only team interested in Golladay. The Bears reportedly offered him a one-year deal in the $12 million range. The Bengals also made him a one-year offer earlier this week.

The Pro Bowler is hoping to land big time money, even though the free agent market for wide receivers is clearly down this offseason.

"Golladay is looking for a contract with a value in the range of $18.5 million per year," Mike Florio reported on Friday.

That's a reasonable number on the surface, but it's hard to imagine him commanding nearly $19 million at this point in free agency.

Will Fuller had to settle for a one-year, $10 million contract with Miami.

If Golladay decides to take a one-year deal, then the Bengals should make him a $13-$14 million offer with some incentives that could get him closer to his goal of $18.5 million. They could also make him a multi-year offer in the $40 million range if he wants more security.

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan was in Detroit with Golladay in 2017. It sounds like he'd love to reunite with star wide-out.

"We had just drafted him in the third round out of our Northern Illinois. We had expectations for him to be productive," Callahan said on Friday. "Over the last couple of years there he has, I would say exceeded what our expectations would have been when we were there originally. We thought he was going to be a big, strong receiver, and his production jumped quite a bit as he matured and played. He's had a nice start to his career. I really enjoyed having him when I was there in Detroit. He's a fine receiver. He's out there in the world somewhere trying to figure out what his future holds and I wish him the best of luck."

Could the Bengals be the lucky ones that land Golladay? He would be a huge addition to a team that's invested a lot of its' resources on defense so far this offseason.

