Bengals Legend Defends Alabama Wide Receiver DeVonta Smith, as Weight Concerns Grow
CINCINNATI — DeVonta Smith was dominant in his final season at Alabama, finishing with 117 receptions for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns. He won the Heisman Trophy and helped the Crimson Tide win the National Title.
Despite posting huge numbers and winning multiple awards, Smith may not be the first wide receiver taken in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Most analysts have LSU star Ja'Marr Chase and speedster Jaylen Waddle ahead of him.
Smith's slight build is concerning to NFL teams looking at the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. The 22-year-old told reporters that he currently weighs 170 pounds.
He injured his wrist in the National Championship Game and won't participate in field drills at Alabama's Pro Day.
Bengals legend Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson defended Smith on Monday afternoon.
"I played at 170 pounds and he’s better than I was in college," Johnson tweeted with the hashtag "Dolphins."
For more on the Bengals, including free agency and NFL Draft coverage subscribe to our YouTube Channel!!!
Ochocinco is from Miami, so it's natural for him to tweet about his hometown team.
Miami has the third pick in the draft. They could look to reunite Smith with Tua Tagovailoa. The duo played together for three seasons at Alabama.
Cincinnati could also consider Smith with the fifth pick, which has been dismissed by some, but one of, if not the best wide receiver in Bengals' history thinks the reigning Heisman Trophy winner is going to succeed in the pros.
The NFL Draft begins on April 29 at 8 p.m. ET.
For the latest free agency news, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.
-----
You May Also Like:
Here Are the Bengals' Top Needs Entering Week Two of Free Agency
Titans Sign Potential Bengals Free Agent Target
Bengals' Actions Show They're Planning Another Push in Free Agency
Four Players the Bengals Should Sign
Grading Riley Reiff's deal with the Bengals
Zembrodt: It's a 'New Dey' at Paul Brown Stadium
Bengals 'in contact' with Pro Bowl offensive lineman
Bengals Trade Ryan Finley to Texans
Geno Atkins Released, Bengals Move on From Franchise Legend
Riley Reiff Signs With Bengals
Bengals offensive coordinator praises Kenny Golladay
EXCLUSIVE: A.J. Green Looks to Revitalize His Career in Arizona
Mike Hilton Could Help Solve one of the Bengals' Biggest Issues
Top Center Released As Veteran Offensive Line Market Grows
Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush
Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger
Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal
Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange
National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021
Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals