Bengals Legend Defends Alabama Wide Receiver DeVonta Smith, as Weight Concerns Grow

CINCINNATI — DeVonta Smith was dominant in his final season at Alabama, finishing with 117 receptions for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns. He won the Heisman Trophy and helped the Crimson Tide win the National Title.

Despite posting huge numbers and winning multiple awards, Smith may not be the first wide receiver taken in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Most analysts have LSU star Ja'Marr Chase and speedster Jaylen Waddle ahead of him.

Smith's slight build is concerning to NFL teams looking at the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. The 22-year-old told reporters that he currently weighs 170 pounds.

He injured his wrist in the National Championship Game and won't participate in field drills at Alabama's Pro Day.

Bengals legend Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson defended Smith on Monday afternoon.

"I played at 170 pounds and he’s better than I was in college," Johnson tweeted with the hashtag "Dolphins."

Ochocinco is from Miami, so it's natural for him to tweet about his hometown team.

Miami has the third pick in the draft. They could look to reunite Smith with Tua Tagovailoa. The duo played together for three seasons at Alabama.

Cincinnati could also consider Smith with the fifth pick, which has been dismissed by some, but one of, if not the best wide receiver in Bengals' history thinks the reigning Heisman Trophy winner is going to succeed in the pros.

The NFL Draft begins on April 29 at 8 p.m. ET.

