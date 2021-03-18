An Open Letter to A.J. Green: Thank You

Adriel Jeremiah Green is the definition of calm, cool and collected.

The 32-year-old is taking his talents to Arizona, where he'll look to revitalize his career.

Green knows the spotlight has been on him throughout his football career, but the superstar has lived by one mantra: "Get up. Go to work. Do your job. Don’t complain. Rinse and repeat."

The seven-time Pro Bowler wrote about his work ethic and approach to the game, life, and raising his boys as part of his entry "Work" in The Player’s Tribune last August.

He credits his family from his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbors, and parents for implementing those values of work and respecting the grind.

The spotlight started to shine on Green at Summerville High School. He was one of the highest-ranked prospects ever to come from South Carolina.

He carried the spotlight with him to the University of Georgia. Green set the Bulldogs’ freshman record for catches, yards, and touchdowns. He finished his collegiate career with 166 catches for 2,619 yards and 23 touchdowns in three seasons.

The spotlight continued to shine on Green in the NFL. The Bengals took him with the fourth overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. A new era was officially born in Cincinnati.

Green would become one of the most decorated receivers in Bengals’ history.

Green recorded 649 receptions for 9,430 yards and 65 touchdowns in 10 seasons with the Bengals. He's second in team history in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns.

Green was elected to seven straight Pro Bowls from 2011-2017.

He works just as hard off the field. His charitable efforts focus on youth by providing educational opportunities to those in impoverished communities.

Green has given back to his hometown by contributing to community centers and scholarship funds for teens, donating funds for new computers and athletic equipment for his high school. He's also hosted the "A.J. Green Skills Camp" which gives high schoolers an opportunity to be mentored by him and other NFL players in Summerville.

In 2015, Green endowed two scholarships at the University of Georgia: the A.J. Green Family Football Scholarship and the A.J. Green Family Scholarship.

The family football scholarship provides support to a student-athlete on the University of Georgia football team. Green and his wife, Miranda, have designated the recipient of this scholarship to be someone who represents the University of Georgia in outstanding manner in the classroom as an honor student, on the playing field, in the community, and demonstrates a commitment to the university and football program.

The A.J. Green Family Scholarship supports two University of Georgia students who show financial need in affording tuition.

Despite the adversity he has faced in his career, Green has brought little-to-no drama with him, unlike many players of similar superstar status.

He has always had the drive to be great.

“If you want something, it’s not just going to be given to you. You need to work for it.” Green wrote in his as Player’s Tribune entry.

He is the type of superstar everyone wants on their team, in the locker room, and as a role model. Cincinnati will forever be indebted for the impact Green had on the city.

Go chase greatness in your next chapter and thank you for all that you have done in Cincinnati, Adriel Jeremiah Green.

