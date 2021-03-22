NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Titans Signing Potential Bengals Free Agent Target

Josh Reynolds worked with Zac Taylor in Los Angeles
The Bengals didn't land Kenny Golladay in free agency. They aren't signing former Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds either. 

The 26-year-old has agreed to a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans according to Terry McCormick of Titan Insider. 

Terms of the contract aren’t known at this time.

The Chiefs were one of multiple teams interested in Reynolds according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor helped draft him in 2017 with the Rams. It was easy to make the connection between the two, but the former fourth-round pick won't be coming to Cincinnati. 

Reynolds had his best season in 2020, finishing with 52 receptions for 618 yards and two touchdowns. 

While he's a nice player, he doesn't add what the Bengals desperately need on offense: speed.

Free agent wide receiver Sammy Watkins would be a much better fit. 

Oct 27, 2019; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds (83) runs in a 31 yard touchdown during the second quarter of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports
