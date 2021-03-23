NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Bengals Sign Former First-Round Cornerback Eli Apple

Apple is the latest addition to Lou Anarumo's defense
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are adding another piece on defense as the team announced cornerback Eli Apple has agreed to a one-year deal. 

The 25-year-old appeared in just two games for the Panthers last season. He was drafted by the Giants in the first-round (10th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft. 

Malik Wright hinted at the deal on Tuesday morning.

Apple spent two and a half years in New York, which included a brief stint with Bengals offensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. The Giants traded him to the Saints in 2018. He played with Bengals safety Vonn Bell and defensive end Trey Hendrickson in New Orleans for the rest of that season and all of 2019.

Apple has 237 career tackles, three interceptions and 33 passes defensed in 57 regular season games. 

He joins a completely remade cornerback room that includes Chidobe Awuzie, Mike Hilton and Trae Waynes. None of those veterans have played a game for the Bengals. 

Darius Phillips is also on the roster and the team brought back Tony Brown last week. 

Apple will likely compete with Phillips to be the Bengals' fourth cornerback. He also gives them some depth behind Hilton, who's know for his blitzing and tackling ability. 

Dec 23, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Eli Apple (25) prior to kickoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
