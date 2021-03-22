Here Are the Bengals' Top Needs Entering Second Week of Free Agency

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed five unrestricted free agents last week, including two cornerbacks, two defensive linemen and one offensive lineman.

They also re-signed veteran backups like Samaje Perine, Mike Thomas and Tony Brown.

Despite the moves, they still have plenty of weaknesses entering the second week of free agency. The good news is they still have around $23 million cap space and they appear to be on the hunt for multiple players.

These are the position groups that they should address in the coming weeks.

Offensive Guard

The Bengals had the worst guard play in the NFL last season. They desperately need to add at least one starting level guard before the draft.

That could be former Panthers and Chargers lineman Trai Turner. The five-time Pro Bowler is arguably the best guard on the market. He could join Riley Reiff on the right side of the Bengals' line.

Another former Pro Bowler worth watching is Larry Warford. The veteran wants to play this season after opting out of the 2020 campaign. He's another player that would likely start at right guard.

If the Bengals can land Turner or Warford, then signing a versatile depth piece like Quinton Spain would be ideal.

In a perfect world, Cincinnati would add two guards before the draft.

Defensive Tackle

The Bengals made a run at Sheldon Rankins over the weekend, but they came up short and he signed with the Jets.

Look for Cincinnati to add at least one more veteran defensive lineman that can rotate with Larry Ogunjobi. Don't be surprised if they look to bring back a veteran or two to add some depth to that room, even if they sign a free agent from another team. Much like Spain, retaining Mike Daniels would make sense.

Defensive End

The Bengals need one more edge rusher just in case they aren't able to land one early in the draft. There aren't any pass rushers that are worth taking with the fifth pick, but there will be some quality options in rounds 2-3.

Banking on a rookie is always tough, especially if he's drafted on day three. Adding a player like Aldon Smith or Justin Houston would give the Bengals a proven edge rusher to compliment Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard.

Wide Receiver

The Bengals could address this position with the fifth pick. Both Ja'Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle can add a downfield element that Cincinnati was missing on offense last season.

Even tight end Kyle Pitts falls under this category.

If the Bengals know they're taking a wide receiver in round one, then maybe they wait until the draft to address this need.

Much like the other three weaknesses previously mentioned, it's much safer to add a proven veteran, just in case the things don't go according to plan in the draft.

Sammy Watkins and Josh Reynolds both worked with Zac Taylor in Los Angeles and would make a ton of sense for the Bengals.

Kenny Stills, Demarcus Robinson, Damiere Byrd and Chris Conley are other options that Cincinnati could consider signing.

The Bengals know they need to add speed on offense. Watkins would be an ideal fit and wouldn't get in the way of their draft plans.

