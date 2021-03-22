Kyle Pitts Likely Rising Up NFL Draft Boards After Blazing 40-Yard Dash

Pitts is one of the top prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft

CINCINNATI — Florida tight end Kyle Pitts might've just ran his way into the top five of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He ran an unofficial 4.46 40-yard dash on Monday. If that time is remotely accurate, then his stock will continue to rise ahead of next month's draft.

The 6-6, 240 pound star could be the next big thing in the NFL. He had 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in just eight games for Florida in 2020. He averaged 17.9 yards-per-reception.

Pitts, 20, moved all over the field for the Gators and regularly beat man coverage. He has a knack for finding open lanes against zone defenses.

He may be the skill player in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Bengals will certainly take a long look at Pitts.

Some will dismiss him because he's a tight end, but he's a willing blocker that has shown to make plays all over the field.

