Kyle Pitts Likely Rising Up NFL Draft Boards After Blazing 40-Yard Dash

Pitts is one of the top prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — Florida tight end Kyle Pitts might've just ran his way into the top five of the 2021 NFL Draft. 

He ran an unofficial 4.46 40-yard dash on Monday. If that time is remotely accurate, then his stock will continue to rise ahead of next month's draft.  

The 6-6, 240 pound star could be the next big thing in the NFL. He had 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in just eight games for Florida in 2020. He averaged 17.9 yards-per-reception.

Pitts, 20, moved all over the field for the Gators and regularly beat man coverage. He has a knack for finding open lanes against zone defenses. 

He may be the skill player in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Bengals will certainly take a long look at Pitts. 

Some will dismiss him because he's a tight end, but he's a willing blocker that has shown to make plays all over the field. 

Sep 14, 2019; Lexington, KY, USA; Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts (84) runs the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Kash Daniel (56) in the 4th quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Pitts Likely Rising Up NFL Draft Boards After Blazing 40-Yard Dash

Nov 1, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber (10) is congratulated by head coach Zac Taylor after pinning the ball inside the 2 yard line on a punt against the Tennessee Titans in the the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Bengals Re-Sign Pro Bowl Punter Kevin Huber

Jun 11, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints center Nick Easton (62) during a minicamp session at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Bengals Plan to Host Veteran Offensive Lineman for Visit

Sammy Watkins
Ravens Going After One of the Top Remaining Free Agent Wide Receivers

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow calls out a play during a scrimmage at Paul Brown Stadium Sunday August 30, 2020. Bengals Scrimmage5
One Writer Questions Bengals' Strategy in Free Agency

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) warms up before playing the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Bengals Legend Defends Alabama Wide Receiver DeVonta Smith, as Weight Concerns Grow

Oct 27, 2019; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds (83) runs in a 31 yard touchdown during the second quarter of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports
Titans Signing Potential Bengals Free Agent Target

Sep 27, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Here Are the Bengals' Top Needs Entering Second Week of Free Agency